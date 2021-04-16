Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Post-Covid Hospitality Industry Must Clean Up Its Act - Unite Union

Friday, 16 April 2021, 5:05 am
Press Release: Unite Union

If the hospitality industry wants public and government support for a pandemic recovery, it must clean up its employment act according to Unite Union.

What was already a bad situation became much worse as zero hour contracts, illegal pay cuts, cancelled shifts and lack of access to sick leave and rest breaks have seen the economic burden shifted onto employees.

Since the first lockdown Unite has been constantly contacted by hospitality workers who know they have been treated unfairly but simply don’t know what to do about it.

In response Unite Union is rolling out mobile clinics across the country as part of its "Hospo Help” project to support all hospitality workers impacted by Covid-19 and its economic impact. On Friday 16th April from 2 to 4pm it is holding its first mobile clinic on Dominion Road where hospo workers can get free advice and support.

“Dominion Road is notorious for low wages and poor conditions. The ‘Dominion Road Rate’ is well known as an under the table hourly rate, usually 50% below the minimum wage.”

But Unite says the problems go much wider than just super-exploited migrant workers, with many large, well established hospitality businesses simply ignoring basic employment law.

“There is plenty of noise from hospitality businesses about what they need, but what we have seen is the already low paid and overworked employees bearing most of the brunt. They have lost jobs, hours, pay and conditions, often without any consultation and in breach of both their employment agreements and the law. As an industry they must clean up their act if they want the rest of the country to help them out."

The most common problems reported are:

- illegal pay cuts for hospitality workers widespread during and after lockdowns,

- having zero hour contracts - no or few guaranteed hours but being forced to be available for work and refused time off when requested,

- not getting rest breaks as required under the law - some employment agreements openly state that breaks may not be given as required if its too busy,

- rosters with no set shift finish times,

- being bullied into coming to work sick - even in the midst of a world-wide pandemic,

- having shifts cancelled and not getting compensated as their agreements and the law requires.

The continued use of de-facto “zero hour” contracts is a major problem as employees are deceived into thinking they have to work whatever hours are offered each week, sometimes up to 50 hours. When business dipped workers suddenly found shifts cancelled and were left with little or no income.

“In many cases once we looked at the employment agreements it was clear that all employees at a business were in the same situation - zero or very few guaranteed hours, but illegally forced or bullied to show up for all shifts at the employers whim each week."

Unite organises thousands of hospitality workers in fast food chains, hotels, casinos and cinemas, but the vast majority of hospitality workers have no access to collective bargaining, union or any independent advice or support. With the support of MBIE’s Covid Fund Unite is reaching out to those workers to help them cope with the pandemic’s impact.

“Our main aim is educate these workers on their basic employment rights and to give them practical tools to fix the problems they have. We simply do not have the resources to take legal cases for every hospo worker with a problem, but we can give them advice and find them the support they need."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Unite Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Erebus Memorial In Parnell

Social media can be a wonderful tool for bringing people together in a common cause. It can also be a seedbed and spreader of mis-information on a community-wide scale. To which category do the protests against the siting of an Erebus memorial (to the 257 New Zealanders who died in that tragedy) in a secluded corner of a Parnell park happen to belong? IMO, it is clearly the latter, and the reasons for thinking so are explained below... More>>

 

Agriculture: Government To Phase Out Live Exports By Sea

The Government has announced that the export of livestock by sea will cease following a transition period of up to two years, said Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor. “At the heart of our decision is upholding New Zealand’s reputation for high ... More>>

ALSO:

Norman Gemmell: New Zealand’s New Housing Policy Is Really Just A New Tax Package — And It’s A Shambles

Norman Gemmell , Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington Economists like to talk about “optimal policy instruments” — essentially, policies that achieve their objectives more effectively or efficiently than the alternatives, and ... More>>

Climate Change: Emissions Report Shows Urgent Action Needed

Every part of Government will need to take urgent action to bring down emissions, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today in response to the recent rise in New Zealand’s greenhouse emissions. The latest annual inventory of New ... More>>

ALSO:


Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

ALSO:

Health: Drug-Testing Law To Be Made Permanent

Interim legislation that is already proving to keep people safer from drugs will be made permanent, Health Minister Andrew Little says. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 