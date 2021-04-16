Greyhound Racing Taken To Task As The Government Announces A Review

The Government has just announced a review of the greyhound racing industry, following reports from SAFE, Greyhound Protection League and Grey2K USA Worldwide of ongoing cruelty within the greyhound racing industry.

In the announcement, Minister for Racing Grant Robertson said he is not satisfied the industry is improving animal welfare, and Greyhound Racing New Zealand has failed to provide sufficient information on changes they are making.

Should the review show that progress has not been sufficient, a further fundamental look at the greyhound racing industry may be required, said Robertson

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton said she’s encouraged by this announcement.

"Greyhound racing continues to put dog’s lives at risk," said Ashton. "So far this year over 270 dogs have been killed or injured, and those are the dogs we are aware of."

"Getting information from Greyhound Racing New Zealand about the treatment of dogs in their industry is incredibly difficult, so we’re looking forward to a comprehensive review of the industry."

More than 26,000 people have signed SAFE and Greyhound Protection League’s petition to ban Greyhound racing. Green MP Chloe Chloe Swarbrick announced earlier this year she would be submitting a members bill to ban greyhound racing in Aotearoa.

"The situation for dogs in the Greyhound Racing industry is untenable. This is an industry that must be banned."

