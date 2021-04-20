Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

‘Gruelling’ Silver Collar Greyhound Race Must Be Cancelled In 2021

Tuesday, 20 April 2021, 11:05 am
Press Release: SAFE NZ

This year will be the 50th anniversary of the Melbourne Cup of greyhound racing. The Silver Collar is described by the Auckland Greyhound Racing Club as a ‘gruelling’ and ‘stamina-sapping affair,’ raced over an ‘extreme’ 779 meters, which is twice as long as a typical race. For the dogs that reach the finals on 13 June, it’s the equivalent of a human running back-to-back marathons on consecutive weekends.

In 2015, a dog tested positive for doping after winning the Silver Collar.

Given the Government’s serious concerns for dogs in the racing industry, SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe said the Silver Collar should be cancelled this year.

"The situation for dogs in the racing industry is pretty dire," said Appelbe. "Injuries and deaths are happening weekly, and this race is extremely dangerous ."

Minister for Racing Grant Robertson and Minister responsible for animal welfare Meka Whaitiri announced a Government review of the greyhound racing industry last week. Robertson said he was concerned about track safety and cited ‘far too many incidents’ recently where dogs have died or been injured and can’t rule out shutting down the industry altogether.

Since January seven dogs have died and more than 270 have been injured as a result of racing.

SAFE is supporting a protest of the Silver Collar race organised by Auckland locals.

"The Minister for Racing has said he’s not convinced the industry is meeting its animal welfare obligations. He’s absolutely right, and a punishing race like this should be cancelled pending the outcome of the Government’s review."

ALSO:


