Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

‘You’re Not Actually Living Life’: Benefit Recipients Suffer Increased Hardship During Covid

Tuesday, 20 April 2021, 11:33 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

Covid-19 exacerbated existing levels of material and emotional hardship for people on low core benefit rates, a new study has found.

Dr Louise Humpage, a sociologist at the University of Auckland who conducted the study in collaboration with Child Poverty Action Group, Auckland Action Against Poverty and FIRST Union, says most benefit recipients were struggling to survive financially before the national lockdown.

“Covid-19 cost hikes in basic groceries and other goods really pushed them over the edge,” she says.

The situation was particularly bad for sole parents and people with disabilities or chronic illness.

“Although many New Zealanders think benefit recipients got a $25 per week increase back in April 2020, many of our interviewees said it didn’t make one iota of difference because they only got a fraction of that due to clawbacks in supplementary assistance.”

She says the enhanced Winter Energy Payment made a bigger difference to their lives but that only lasted three months, and despite minor increases to keep up with inflation, benefit recipients described their lives as “a daily grind” and “soul destroying”.

Dr Humpage believes the findings, which document the extreme effort required to survive on an inadequate income, support a growing recognition that core benefits are too low and need to be significantly increased to ensure the wellbeing of all New Zealand families.

“Given rising concerns about the mental health of New Zealanders, it’s also alarming that benefit recipients found the emotional impact of dealing with Work and Income (WINZ) so challenging they avoided contact, even when this meant going without food or entitlements,” she says.

Participants said that at WINZ “they make you small” and there was “no care, no compassion”, even for women seeking support after leaving violent relationships.

Dr Humpage stresses that the stigma and shame already associated with receiving a benefit in New Zealand worsened when the Covid-19 Income Relief Payment was introduced.

“Paid at a higher rate and with fewer conditions, this benefit suggests those who lost their jobs due to Covid-19 are more deserving than other benefit recipients.”

Participants described the new Covid-19 benefit as a “kick in the guts” given they are expected to continue to struggle on much lower core benefit rates, despite having high health costs or raising children alone.

The findings also suggest that unemployment insurance, which is under consideration by the government, would enhance the view that some New Zealanders are ‘deserving’ and others are not, Dr Humpage believes.

“Some recipients already feel like they are excluded from the ‘team of five million’ and a two-tiered benefit system would only further highlight that the ‘kindness’ the government asks us to demonstrate does not extend to those on core benefits.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Implications Of The Travel Bubble

Amidst the coverage of the hugs and kisses and reunion tears one hates to be a killjoy… But there has been little attention paid to the pattern of travel we’re likely to see with the Trans-tasman bubble. Clearly, there has been a lot of pent-up demand for the Visiting Friends and Relatives (VFR) kind of travel which – while welcome on humanitarian grounds - will be of less benefit to our ailing tourism industry than say, holiday excursions and high-end business travel... More>>

 

Government: Border Exceptions Will See More Families Reunited

Hundreds more families who were separated by the border closure will be reunited under new border exceptions announced today, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said. More>>

ALSO:

National: Proposed Hate Speech Laws A Step Too Far

Reports of the Government’s proposed new hate speech laws go a step too far and risk sacrificing the freedoms New Zealanders enjoy, National’s Justice spokesperson Simon Bridges says. “The reforms are supposedly including protections to every ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: Government To Phase Out Live Exports By Sea

The Government has announced that the export of livestock by sea will cease following a transition period of up to two years, said Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor. “At the heart of our decision is upholding New Zealand’s reputation for high ... More>>

ALSO:


PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 