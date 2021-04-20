Attorney-General Must Take The Fall For Unlawful Ihumātao Deal

Responding To The Auditor-General’s Finding That The Government's $30 Million Ihumātao Deal Was Unlawful, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Spokesman Louis Houlbrooke Says:“Today we learn that the Government didn’t just capitulate to illegal occupiers – it joined them in their illegality!”

“Remember, Treasury had sternly warned the Government against using money meant for housing in this way. But the Government bulldozed ahead, and the Prime Minister even stated she was comfortable with the way this dodgy deal was done.”

“The Government doesn’t have the excuse of ignorance. There should be serious consequences. If a member of the public spent $30 million illegally, they’d end up in court. It’s not good enough for Megan Woods to just grovel in front of Parliament. There should be a sacking."

"All eyes should now be on Attorney-General David Parker. It's literally his job to ensure the Government follows the law. If he endorsed this illegal deal across the Cabinet Table, then he's unfit for his position."

© Scoop Media