Wise Response Thinks Growth Problem Is The Issue PM Ardern Should Address At Climate Summit

Tuesday, 20 April 2021, 5:25 pm
Press Release: Wise Response

In meeting virtually with President Joe Biden and 39 other world leaders, PM Jacinda Ardern should press home the need to confront the current global economic model based on limitless growth. ‘It has failed us,’ says Wise Response chair, Prof. Liz Slooten. ‘It has led to environmental degradation and pollution, massive biodiversity loss, resource depletion, extreme wealth inequity and both intergenerational and cultural injustice’.

‘Under this model, endlessly growing levels of consumption and the limitations of planetary resources are on a collision course and emissions control sufficient to meet the Paris Agreement and restabilise our climate is on track to utterly fail’.

New Zealand can lead the way. Prof. Slooten believes that the terrific leadership and commitment shown in our country’s response to the Covid19 pandemic is a model for how to manage the transition to a post-capitalist economy. ‘Our Covid experience has also shown us that a simpler, richer and more satisfying community and family-orientated life is possible with lower levels of consumption and emissions.’

‘The climate summit should squarely confront the real climate issue – the growth imperative in our current economic paradigm - if we are to have any chance of successfully restabilising our climate’.

