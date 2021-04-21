Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Finally Māori Get To Hold The Pen

Wednesday, 21 April 2021, 10:17 am
Press Release: National Urban Maori Authority

National Urban Māori Authority chair Lady Tureiti Moxon and CEO John Tamihere have applauded Health Minister Andrew Little for having the courage to finally set Māori health on a long overdue road to recovery.

This morning’s announcement that a stand-alone Māori Health Authority would be operational by 2022 was the shot in the arm needed for Māori to finally get equity of health care.

A Māori Health Authority was first mooted before the Waitangi Tribunal then subsequently featured in Heather Simpson’s review of the health system.

Little’s announcement, along with a number of other health recommendations, means a by Māori for Māori to Māori approach may finally be realised.

“The Māori Health Authority was born out of our decades long Waitangi Tribunal claim thanks to the kaha of those who chose to stand up for our people against the might of the DHBs and the Ministry of Health,” Lady Tureiti said.

She wished to acknowledge the Wai1315 claimants Hakopa Paul, Janice Kuka (Ngā Maatapuna Oranga) and Taitimu Maipi (Waikato-Tainui Kaumātua representing Waahi Pa, Papakura Marae and Raukura Hauora O Tainui).

“Māori finally get to hold the pen to determine health outcomes for our own people.”

The government’s choice to go beyond the Health and Disability System Review Report recommendations to give greater expression to tino Rangatiratanga is principled according to the NUMA leaders.

“The devil will be in the detail though and the money must follow the Māori. It cannot be a ‘by Pākehā to Māori’ model,” Tamihere said.

“But this is a once in a generation opportunity and Minister Little must be congratulated for leading this historic piece of work.”

“But once we get a look under the hood, we will have a much clearer understanding of how this will operate,” he said.

The reform reinforces both the recommendations made by the historic 2019 Hauora Report by the Waitangi Tribunal and the aptitude of Māori health leadership in the sector.

Lady Tureiti is comfortable with the idea of Māori having greater decision-making power although recognises that a lot more work needs to be done to pull it together over the next twelve months.

In February Lady Tureiti and other Wai1315 claimants filed a historic Joint Memorandum with the Crown detailing the terms of reference for an independent Māori Health Authority.

Core design principles determined by the group on the proposed framework covered operational independence, adequate and enduring funding and ‘mana motuhake’ – Māori control over health and wellbeing including service design, delivery and monitoring.

“Mana motuhake (independence) in the form of a Māori Health Authority is paramount and it must have teeth so we achieve equitable outcomes for our people and save lives.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from National Urban Maori Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Welcoming The Major Health Reforms

Usually “reform” of government agencies is a cost cutting exercise in disguise, but this morning’s revision of the health system looks totally different. These reforms amount to the biggest shake-up of the health system since the neo-liberal reforms of the early 1990s, which have now been completely reversed. Good. The main ingredients announced by Health Minister Andrew Little this morning have included the setting up of a new and truly independent Maori Health Authority... More>>

 

Government: Major Reforms Will Make Healthcare Accessible For All NZers

Putting a greater emphasis on primary healthcare and ensuring fairer access for all New Zealanders are two of the main drivers of health sector reforms announced today by Health Minister Andrew Little. “We are going to put the emphasis squarely ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Border Exceptions Will See More Families Reunited

Hundreds more families who were separated by the border closure will be reunited under new border exceptions announced today, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said. More>>

ALSO:

National: Proposed Hate Speech Laws A Step Too Far

Reports of the Government’s proposed new hate speech laws go a step too far and risk sacrificing the freedoms New Zealanders enjoy, National’s Justice spokesperson Simon Bridges says. “The reforms are supposedly including protections to every ... More>>

ALSO:


PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 