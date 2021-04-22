Governments Vaccine Rollout Under Threat As High Court Challenge Filed

The Vaccine rollout is under threat as the legality of the vaccine approval and many of the Governments claims are being challenged in the High Court. The plaintiff claims that the people of New Zealand are not being given honest and complete information about the legal status of the vaccine, or the major gaps in safety testing. The misleading media campaign and use of a squad of vaccinators who have just two hours online training undermines the patient practitioner relationship and the requirement for informed consent so people can make an informed choice around the safety and efficacy of the vaccination. Nga Kaitiaki Tuku Ihu inc. filed the proceedings last week in the Wellington High Court and Crown Law is now racing to find a way to defend the claims which include questions around the lawfulness of the approval process. The defendants are: Minister of Health, Director General of Health, Christopher James, The Prime Minister, Minister of Covid response and the Attorney general.

The proceedings are supported by doctors, academics and experts in their field who are unhappy about the claims of safety and effectiveness undermining the ability of patients to give informed consent. as is the lack of alternative health strategies.

Council for the applicant, Nelson based lawyer, Sue Grey said that "the current situation undermines the rule of law and the integrity of the medicines regime."

