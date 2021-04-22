Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Kmart Workers Leading The Way With Living Wage Offer

Thursday, 22 April 2021, 6:33 am
Press Release: First Union

Retail workers across the country who are currently bargaining for new Collective Agreements with their employers will be looking to the example of Kmart, who are the first major retailer to negotiate new one-year CA for 2021-22 that includes the current living wage, FIRST Union said today.

A team of FIRST Union delegates from around New Zealand have just negotiated the new deal with Kmart. The offer is currently with FIRST Union members and will be subject to ratification over the next month.

Tali Williams, FIRST Union Secretary for Retail and Finance, said the offer was significant and set the bar for other major retail chains currently in bargaining with their workers like Bunnings, Briscoes, Cotton On and H&M.

She also noted that FIRST Union remains in bargaining with hardware chain Bunnings, which shares an owner with Kmart (Wesfarmers Ltd), but has separately avoided settling a living wage with their workers.

"Kmart have recognised that their workers are the ones who’ve kept the business afloat and profitable throughout the pandemic year, and are doing the right thing by ensuring workers are paid a living wage," said Ms Williams.

"I’m proud of our negotiating team, who made their claims clear and approached the bargaining calmly and with unity."

"Major retailers like Kmart have not experienced the drop in profitability that many predicted, and this offer shows that these companies are more than capable of paying their staff a living wage even during a year of crisis."

The new agreement would see hundreds of sales assistants moved to living wages, wage increases for longer-serving staff, a new CA allowance for union members, and a commitment to addressing the important issues of healthy staffing on a national level through a staffing review led by union delegates.

New employees at Kmart would receive at least the current living wage of $22.10 per hour after six months experience, and pay rates would also increase for Coordinators and DC Team Members as well as sales workers.

For Hayley Allen, a Kmart worker and union delegate in Papanui who helped to negotiate the new agreement, the pay increase will be meaningful to her and her colleagues.

"A living wage means a healthy work and home life balance and a lot less stress for people who work part-time like me," said Ms Allen.

"As someone who has Type-1 Diabetes, the wage increase would cover a monthly doctors’ visit, which is pretty significant."

"Kmart stepped up and set a standard - they did well during a tough year, and they know that was because of their staff."

Bargaining continues around New Zealand at other major retail brands, and FIRST Union’s Healthy Staffing, Healthy Stores campaign will continue to make safe staffing levels, insecure hours and living wages the cornerstone of these negotiations.

"A living wage is the going rate in retail - anyone paying less is behind the curve," said Ms Williams.

© Scoop Media

FIRST Union

FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

Contact FIRST Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Welcoming The Major Health Reforms

Usually “reform” of government agencies is a cost cutting exercise in disguise, but this morning’s revision of the health system looks totally different. These reforms amount to the biggest shake-up of the health system since the neo-liberal reforms of the early 1990s, which have now been completely reversed. Good. The main ingredients announced by Health Minister Andrew Little this morning have included the setting up of a new and truly independent Maori Health Authority... More>>

 

Government: Major Reforms Will Make Healthcare Accessible For All NZers

Putting a greater emphasis on primary healthcare and ensuring fairer access for all New Zealanders are two of the main drivers of health sector reforms announced today by Health Minister Andrew Little. “We are going to put the emphasis squarely ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Border Exceptions Will See More Families Reunited

Hundreds more families who were separated by the border closure will be reunited under new border exceptions announced today, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said. More>>

ALSO:

National: Proposed Hate Speech Laws A Step Too Far

Reports of the Government’s proposed new hate speech laws go a step too far and risk sacrificing the freedoms New Zealanders enjoy, National’s Justice spokesperson Simon Bridges says. “The reforms are supposedly including protections to every ... More>>

ALSO:


PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 