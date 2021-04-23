Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Wiggles Strike A Sour Note With Veterinarians

Friday, 23 April 2021, 10:27 am
Press Release: NZVA

Saturday 24 April marks World Veterinary Day and this year New Zealand veterinarians find themselves facing another year of significant stress and challenging workloads.

There are many reasons for this including the fact that veterinarians were classified as essential workers during the COVID 19 lockdown often working under extreme conditions which added to the stress they were already suffering due to an often physically and emotionally demanding job.

"Part of what contributes to veterinarians’ emotional loads is wanting to do the very best we can for our patients - with a number of constraints. We know animals are sentient beings and have feelings like humans - including pain and distress when things go wrong, as pets age, or accidents happen. We all want to keep them happy and healthy - and we need to achieve this in an unsubsidised veterinary care system. Those challenging situations, including when euthanasia needs to be included in the conversation, are difficult, and cumulative for veterinarians. Two things that help enormously, are pet insurance, and being kind and compassionate to your veterinarian - we are affected by your trauma too," says Helen Beattie, chief veterinary officer, for the New Zealand Veterinary Association.

Adding to the pressure is the long- term critical shortage of veterinarians that was exacerbated by the border closures that prevented overseas veterinarians entering the country to help alleviate the shortage. In September last year, the government announced an exemption for 30 veterinarians to come to New Zealand - there is a requirement for at least 50 more and these vacancies cannot be filled using the provisions of the long- term critical visa category.

"The New Zealand Veterinary Association (NZVA) is concerned that despite considered representations to government that there has been no movement on this issue, so recent exemptions, including enabling the Wiggles to travel here struck a sour note with our members," says Kevin Bryant, NZVA chief executive.

"We have consistently pointed out to Ministers of Immigration and Agriculture the implications of their inaction which include poor mental and physical health for veterinarians, impacts on primary sector production, animal welfare implications, impacts on farmers’ mental health when they can’t get the advice they need, impacts on biosecurity, surveillance and food safety and implications for pet owners when they can’t access essential services such as neutering."

The NZVA is hopeful that the government may revise its position and provide an additional exemption for 50 more veterinarians.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZVA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Welcoming The Major Health Reforms

Usually “reform” of government agencies is a cost cutting exercise in disguise, but this morning’s revision of the health system looks totally different. These reforms amount to the biggest shake-up of the health system since the neo-liberal reforms of the early 1990s, which have now been completely reversed. Good. The main ingredients announced by Health Minister Andrew Little this morning have included the setting up of a new and truly independent Maori Health Authority... More>>

 

NZ & Globe: Leaders’ Summit On Climate To Raise Ambition On Climate Action

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined President Biden at the virtual Leaders’ Summit on Climate hosted by the United States overnight. The summit, held for Earth Day, brought world leaders together to galvanise efforts to reduce emissions this decade ... More>>

ALSO:

The Conversation: If We Want To Improve NZ’s Freshwater Quality, First We Need To Improve The Quality Of Our Democracy
Since the fatal Havelock North campylobacter outbreak in 2016, freshwater quality has rightfully been a major political issue in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>

Government: Major Reforms Will Make Healthcare Accessible For All NZers

Putting a greater emphasis on primary healthcare and ensuring fairer access for all New Zealanders are two of the main drivers of health sector reforms announced today by Health Minister Andrew Little. “We are going to put the emphasis squarely ... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 