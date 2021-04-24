ACT’s Protect Free Speech Petition Reaches 10,000 Signatures

“ACT’s petition to protect the free speech of New Zealanders and oppose the Government’s proposed hate speech laws has today reached 10,000 signatures,” says ACT Leader David Seymour

“Our ACT caucus has been travelling the country with our Free Speech Tour. Hundreds of people have come along to share their thoughts and concerns about what the Government’s proposed hate speech laws might mean for our country

“Hate speech laws are divisive and dangerous, turning debate into a popularity contest where the majority can silence unpopular views.

“A recently releases cabinet paper shows the penalty would be a maximum of three years in prison for having an unpopular thought. That’s longer than the sentences for child assault, participating in a riot and male assaults female.

“We still don’t know what the Government’s definition is. The cabinet paper says defining hate speech would be difficult and when asked what hate speech was the Prime Minister said “When you see it, you'll know it.”

“The hundreds of people attending our public meetings and thousands signing our petition shows New Zealanders expect a higher standard of law making.

“If you’d like to join the 10,000 Kiwis who have already sent the Government a message, you can sign our petition here.”

© Scoop Media

