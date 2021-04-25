Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Activists Spend Anzac Day Protesting Against Animal Exploitation and Commemorate The Death Of Falco Three

Sunday, 25 April 2021, 1:20 pm
Press Release: Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses

What: Palmerston North Animal Save team up with Coalition For The Protection Of Racehorses to stand against animal cruelty on Anzac Day
When: Sunday 25th April 2021 - 12pm
Where: Intersection of Maxwells Line and Racecourse Road, Awapuni

“Palmerston Norths Anzac Day event is cruel and unnecessary. On a day when we should be paying our thoughts to the lives sacrificed by our fallen soldiers, race goers celebrate the forced sacrifice of animal lives through the racing industry” says Palmerston North Animal Save coordinator Campbell Arnott.

"This year we have already seen seven on track deaths, one of which occurred right here in Palmerston North just last month."

Falco Three was “euthanized” on the 6th of March in Palmerston North after sustaining a devastating fracture to the sesamoid bone because the nature of the horse racing industry is to push these animals to their absolute limit, all for the sake of money and entertainment.

This year, on average, two horses per month are dying on New Zealand racetracks after sustaining injuries that deem them liabilities, like Falco Three.

“Injuries and death of horses in the racing industry are common practice because the horses are treated as a commodity for profit. The harm occurs both on the racetrack and behind the scenes.”

“As one example, it is common practice that when racehorses are no longer profitable, many are sent to the knackery. Thousands of thoroughbreds in Aotearoa are going missing on a yearly basis - and all these deaths are for the revenue of gambling and entertainment.”

“We are opposed to horse racing. While people are enjoying bubbles and fashion, there are horses bubbling from their mouth, bleeding in their lungs and being raced to death. While people are betting, horses are going through Russian roulette on their life.”

“Glam up events don’t justify supporting animal cruelty. We want people to think twice about attending and supporting racing events. There are cruelty-free events that you can still enjoy with family and friends. It is not a party for the horses.”

“You bet, they die. Your support of this event is support of animal cruelty”

Read about our New Zealand campaign here.
Watch CPR's latest documentary here.
Follow Palmerston North Animal Save here

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Welcoming The Major Health Reforms

Usually “reform” of government agencies is a cost cutting exercise in disguise, but this morning’s revision of the health system looks totally different. These reforms amount to the biggest shake-up of the health system since the neo-liberal reforms of the early 1990s, which have now been completely reversed. Good. The main ingredients announced by Health Minister Andrew Little this morning have included the setting up of a new and truly independent Maori Health Authority... More>>

 

NZ & Globe: Leaders’ Summit On Climate To Raise Ambition On Climate Action

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined President Biden at the virtual Leaders’ Summit on Climate hosted by the United States overnight. The summit, held for Earth Day, brought world leaders together to galvanise efforts to reduce emissions this decade ... More>>

ALSO:

The Conversation: If We Want To Improve NZ’s Freshwater Quality, First We Need To Improve The Quality Of Our Democracy
Since the fatal Havelock North campylobacter outbreak in 2016, freshwater quality has rightfully been a major political issue in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>

Government: Major Reforms Will Make Healthcare Accessible For All NZers

Putting a greater emphasis on primary healthcare and ensuring fairer access for all New Zealanders are two of the main drivers of health sector reforms announced today by Health Minister Andrew Little. “We are going to put the emphasis squarely ... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 