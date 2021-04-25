Activists Spend Anzac Day Protesting Against Animal Exploitation and Commemorate The Death Of Falco Three

What: Palmerston North Animal Save team up with Coalition For The Protection Of Racehorses to stand against animal cruelty on Anzac Day

When: Sunday 25th April 2021 - 12pm

Where: Intersection of Maxwells Line and Racecourse Road, Awapuni

“Palmerston Norths Anzac Day event is cruel and unnecessary. On a day when we should be paying our thoughts to the lives sacrificed by our fallen soldiers, race goers celebrate the forced sacrifice of animal lives through the racing industry” says Palmerston North Animal Save coordinator Campbell Arnott.

"This year we have already seen seven on track deaths, one of which occurred right here in Palmerston North just last month."

Falco Three was “euthanized” on the 6th of March in Palmerston North after sustaining a devastating fracture to the sesamoid bone because the nature of the horse racing industry is to push these animals to their absolute limit, all for the sake of money and entertainment.

This year, on average, two horses per month are dying on New Zealand racetracks after sustaining injuries that deem them liabilities, like Falco Three.

“Injuries and death of horses in the racing industry are common practice because the horses are treated as a commodity for profit. The harm occurs both on the racetrack and behind the scenes.”

“As one example, it is common practice that when racehorses are no longer profitable, many are sent to the knackery. Thousands of thoroughbreds in Aotearoa are going missing on a yearly basis - and all these deaths are for the revenue of gambling and entertainment.”

“We are opposed to horse racing. While people are enjoying bubbles and fashion, there are horses bubbling from their mouth, bleeding in their lungs and being raced to death. While people are betting, horses are going through Russian roulette on their life.”

“Glam up events don’t justify supporting animal cruelty. We want people to think twice about attending and supporting racing events. There are cruelty-free events that you can still enjoy with family and friends. It is not a party for the horses.”

“You bet, they die. Your support of this event is support of animal cruelty”

