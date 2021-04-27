Canterbury Workers To Commemorate International Workers’ Memorial Day

Union members will demonstrate solidarity in Christchurch this International Workers’ Memorial Day, Sunday 28 April. A ceremony will take place at noon at Memorial Garden, Pilgrim Place, off Gasson St, Sydenham, where respect will be paid to those who have been killed at work.

This year’s ceremony will be opened by the Very Reverend Lawrence Kimberley of Christchurch Cathedral.

Convenor of Unions Canterbury Danielle Davies describes this year’s ceremony as particularly significant: “International Workers’ Memorial Day marks a time when working people pay respect to their brothers and sisters who have been killed at work. What binds working people worldwide is that we go to work to provide a living for our families and it is our fundamental right to return home safely each day”.

“This year we remember that it is working people who have borne the brunt of the global pandemic, with essential workers in particular in the frontline.”

The ceremony will have a strong attendance from working people across the union movement, who will be joined by local Members of Parliament and City Councillors. “The solidarity between working people, unions, politicians and community members evident today is a significant demonstration of the strength of our society”, Davies says, “By coming together to pay our respects to those fallen, we reinforce our continuing fight for the living”.

© Scoop Media

