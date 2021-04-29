Statement - Maori Party Referral To SFO

The Māori Party has seen the media reports that the Police have referred the late declaration of some donations to the Serious Fraud Office. However, we have received no official notification of this from the Police or any other agency.

We acknowledge that we reported donations late. We alerted the Electoral Commission to the error.

The Māori Party will co-operate fully with any investigation.

