Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government Consulting On Freedom Camping

Thursday, 29 April 2021, 1:12 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

A public meeting will be held in Gisborne next week about the Government’s proposed changes to freedom camping.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) is consulting on proposals to make freedom camping more sustainable in New Zealand.

The aim is to protect the environment, remove the burden on locals in some destinations and lift the quality of tourism nationally.

The proposals include tighter rules for camping vehicles or camping locations and increased penalties such as $1000 fines or vehicle confiscation.

Rental companies may be required to collect fines from campers who hire vehicles.

Public consultation is sought on four proposals:

  1. Make it mandatory for freedom camping in a vehicle to be done in a certified self-contained vehicle.
  2. Make it mandatory for freedom campers to stay in a vehicle that is certified self-contained, unless they are staying at a site with toilet facilities (excluding public conservation lands and regional parks).
  3. Improve the regulatory tools for government land managers.
  4. Strengthen the requirements for self-contained vehicles.

Council’s chief of strategy and science Jo Noble says at this stage, MBIE’s proposed changes are consistent with Council’s draft freedom camping bylaw.

“Should this change, Council may need to reconsider and seek further community input in the new freedom camping bylaw.”

The public meeting in Gisborne will include a presentation about the Government’s consultation and discuss the four proposals in detail. People will also be able to ask questions.

The public meeting will be held on Monday 3 May from 11am to 1pm at the Rose Room in the Lawson Field Theatre.

There is more information on the proposals and how to make a submission through an online survey, on the webpage - https://www.mbie.govt.nz/have-your-say/supporting-sustainable-freedom-camping-in-aotearoa-new-zealand/.

Consultation closes on Sunday 16 May 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The Animals Fare Within A Racing Industry In Decline

Somehow, the office sweepstake on the Melbourne Cup is still likely to be a thing, even in the year 2021. Probably though, most non-punters would have missed the news that leaked out on Tuesday about the Victoria Racing Club’s investigation into the death in last year’s Cup race of the champion galloper Anthony Van Dyck, which became the seventh horse to die in the race in the past seven years. That grim statistic, as the Melbourne Age put it, makes the Melbourne Cup one of the deadliest horse races in the world... More>>


 
 

NZ & Globe: Leaders’ Summit On Climate To Raise Ambition On Climate Action

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined President Biden at the virtual Leaders’ Summit on Climate hosted by the United States overnight. The summit, held for Earth Day, brought world leaders together to galvanise efforts to reduce emissions this decade ... More>>

ALSO:

The Conversation: If We Want To Improve NZ’s Freshwater Quality, First We Need To Improve The Quality Of Our Democracy
Since the fatal Havelock North campylobacter outbreak in 2016, freshwater quality has rightfully been a major political issue in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>

Government: Major Reforms Will Make Healthcare Accessible For All NZers

Putting a greater emphasis on primary healthcare and ensuring fairer access for all New Zealanders are two of the main drivers of health sector reforms announced today by Health Minister Andrew Little. “We are going to put the emphasis squarely ... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 