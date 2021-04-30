Bird Shooting Season Is Bad News For All Birds
Friday, 30 April 2021, 6:09 am
Press Release: SAFE NZ
The bird shooting season, which begins on Saturday 1 May
this year, means countless birds, including natives like
pūkeko, kakīānau (black swan), pūtangitangi (paradise
shelduck), pārera (grey duck) and kuruwhengi (Australasian
shoveler duck), will be killed.
Australia has already
banned duck shooting in three states. SAFE Campaigns Manager
Jessica Chambers says Aotearoa needs to follow
suit.
"We hold native birds dear to our heart," said
Chambers. "Yet we allow these animals to be the target of
ruthless killing every bird shooting season."
"The
rest of the year, we love to take our children to feed the
beautiful swans and ducks at the local pond. From tomorrow,
these same birds will become targets for
shooters."
Overseas studies indicate wounding rates
from duck shooting could be between about 10 percent and 30
percent.
"Imagine taking your children to the pond to
feed the ducks and finding maimed birds, slowly
dying."
"If the Government is serious about upholding
our reputation for high standards of animal welfare, then
duck shooting should be
banned."
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Find more from SAFE NZ
on InfoPages.
Gordon Campbell: On How The Animals Fare Within A Racing Industry In Decline
Somehow, the office sweepstake on the Melbourne Cup is still likely to be a thing, even in the year 2021. Probably though, most non-punters would have missed the news that leaked out on Tuesday about the Victoria Racing Club’s investigation into the death in last year’s Cup race of the champion galloper Anthony Van Dyck, which became the seventh horse to die in the race in the past seven years. That grim statistic, as the Melbourne Age put it, makes the Melbourne Cup one of the deadliest horse races in the world... More>>