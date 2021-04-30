Statement From Mayor Goff Regarding Court Of Appeal Decision
Friday, 30 April 2021, 11:58 am
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland
Mayor Phil Goff today welcomed the decision by the Court
of Appeal that Regional Facilities Auckland (RFA) acted
lawfully in deciding to cancel the use of the Bruce Mason
Centre by two Canadian speakers, Stefan Molyneux and Lauren
Southern.
“I am pleased the Court of Appeal
concluded that the actions of RFA were not unlawful,” said
Mayor Goff.
“I personally find the views of the two
speakers despicable, but this decision was about whether RFA
acted lawfully or not - the Court has found that it
did.
“Following their second defeat in court, I hope
those who continue to push this legal action finally get the
message and stop appealing because it is costing ratepayers
hundreds of thousands of dollars in unnecessary legal
fees.”
Somehow, the office sweepstake on the Melbourne Cup is still likely to be a thing, even in the year 2021. Probably though, most non-punters would have missed the news that leaked out on Tuesday about the Victoria Racing Club’s investigation into the death in last year’s Cup race of the champion galloper Anthony Van Dyck, which became the seventh horse to die in the race in the past seven years. That grim statistic, as the Melbourne Age put it, makes the Melbourne Cup one of the deadliest horse races in the world... More>>