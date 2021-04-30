Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

PSA Welcomes Waitangi Tribunal Report, Urges Action Over Unsafe Workloads

Friday, 30 April 2021, 3:13 pm
Press Release: PSA

The union for Oranga Tamariki employees welcomes the release of the Waitangi Tribunal’s report, He Pāharakeke, He Rio Whakakīkinga Whāruarua.

As the report’s proposals are considered and implemented, the Public Service Association hopes frontline staff and the people they support will finally be listened to. The union will study and engage in detail with its recommendations.

The PSA supports calls to empower Māori and challenge systemic racism. To achieve these goals, the union argues any reforms to Oranga Tamariki must urgently address unsafe workloads.

Oranga Tamariki staff are dangerously overworked and under-resourced, a long term issue the PSA has consistently raised publicly and in engagement with the Ministry. PSA organisers have spoken to social workers responsible for as many as 93 children at once.

"Social workers and other Oranga Tamariki staff go into this profession because they want to support struggling families and protect children from harm. Currently, their ability to do so is undermined by extreme and unmanageable caseloads," says Public Service Association National Secretary Kerry Davies.

"It takes time and patience to thoroughly investigate complex situations, build deep relationships and earn the trust of families involved. If a social worker is dealing with too many cases at once, it becomes difficult to invest the kind of time children and whanau deserve."

"Our members need more time and more support for cultural competency training, professional development and stress management."

Manu Hunter convenes the PSA Rūnanga among Oranga Tamariki staff. He works in Dunedin at a community residence for children in protective care.

"Even if we have policies that are very Māori focused, we still need the resources to put them into practice. As much as it’s cultural, it’s also about time frames. Good social work practice requires sufficient time and staff to deal with high caseloads, emergency cases, court reports and an ever-increasing pile of paperwork," he says.

"There are no top down solutions, only ones built on partnership and solidarity. We need space set aside to develop strong trust-based relationships with at-risk families, iwi, community groups and our colleagues, because we genuinely want to get it right every time."

Rob Teppett is National Convenor of PSA delegates at Oranga Tamariki, and is now a Senior Advisor after beginning work for the Ministry in 1986.

"This is an incredibly rewarding profession, a chance to save lives and help people recover from terrible experiences. I’m hopeful about the good we could do with more qualified social workers in the community, both working for Oranga Tamariki and for the iwi providers and NGOs we partner with," he says.

"Too often we are the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff, desperately trying to intervene in complex, dangerous and tragic situations. We all deserve to live in a society that doesn’t push people to the edge of that cliff in the first place. It’s clear Oranga Tamariki must change, and we need this country to change with us as well."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from PSA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The Animals Fare Within A Racing Industry In Decline

Somehow, the office sweepstake on the Melbourne Cup is still likely to be a thing, even in the year 2021. Probably though, most non-punters would have missed the news that leaked out on Tuesday about the Victoria Racing Club’s investigation into the death in last year’s Cup race of the champion galloper Anthony Van Dyck, which became the seventh horse to die in the race in the past seven years. That grim statistic, as the Melbourne Age put it, makes the Melbourne Cup one of the deadliest horse races in the world... More>>


 
 

World Vision: Billions Of Dollars Of NZ Imports Linked To Modern Slavery

More than three billion dollars’ worth of imports that could be linked to modern slavery are brought into New Zealand every year according to new research by World Vision. Every household spends on average 34 dollars a week on goods that are associated ... More>>

NZ & Globe: Leaders’ Summit On Climate To Raise Ambition On Climate Action

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined President Biden at the virtual Leaders’ Summit on Climate hosted by the United States overnight. The summit, held for Earth Day, brought world leaders together to galvanise efforts to reduce emissions this decade ... More>>

ALSO:

The Conversation: If We Want To Improve NZ’s Freshwater Quality, First We Need To Improve The Quality Of Our Democracy
Since the fatal Havelock North campylobacter outbreak in 2016, freshwater quality has rightfully been a major political issue in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 