Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZ Falun Gong Practitioners Urge Ardern To Publicly Denounce CCP Harassment In Hong Kong

Tuesday, 4 May 2021, 9:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Falun Dafa Association

New Zealand Falun Gong practitioners will protest outside the Chinese Consulate in Auckland on Tuesday, 4 May. They will be condemning the CCP's escalated attacks on Falun Gong that have been taking place in Hong Kong over the last several weeks.

Last week, a pro-CCP newspaper Ta Kung Pao launched a slanderous campaign against Falun Gong. At the same time, the president of Hong Kong Falun Dafa Association, Sarah Liang was intimidated and harassed by two men who were alleged to be staff members from Ta Kung Pao.

The CCP’s attacks on Falun Gong are malicious, violent and well organized. Prior to these two incidents, at least 10 Falun Gong’s information stands were destroyed by CCP thugs.

Sam Fang, president of the NZ Falun Dafa Association, says that Falun Gong has been targeted by the CCP for the last 22 years. Recently, this has extended to Hong Kong where the persecution has escalated. Under the new security law the CCP is controlling all aspects of Hong Kong society. The right to freedom of expression and belief is also being outlawed.

“The CCP is clearly intent on eradicating Falun Gong,” says Sam Fang.

On 2 May, Sam Fang sent a letter to the Prime Minister urging that the persecution of Falun Gong be debated in parliament.

Time: 10:00am - 12:00pm, Tuesday 4 May, 2021

Address: 588 Great South Road, Greenlane, Auckland

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Falun Dafa Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our Determination To Ignore China’s Human Rights Abuses

For nearly two decades, New Zealand has been juggling our dependency on China when it comes to trade, while expecting our traditional allies to look after our defence and security needs. Yet the scale of China’s human rights abuses has added a new element to the mix, and we’ve finally chosen sides: its China for us, regardless – even though we’ve chosen to cloak that decision by telling our allies that we have an “independent” foreign policy. (They’ll appreciate that)... More>>

 

Government: Budget 2021 Reprioritises Nearly $1 Billion

Hon Grant Robertson Deputy Prime Minister Minister of Finance The Government’s strong pandemic response and the better than expected economic recovery means not all the money allocated in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund has been spent, ... More>>

ALSO:

Ardern: Speech To China Business Summit

Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, ate marie, tena koutou katoa, good morning. I am very happy to be here with you once again at my fourth China Business Summit. ... More>>

World Vision: Billions Of Dollars Of NZ Imports Linked To Modern Slavery

More than three billion dollars’ worth of imports that could be linked to modern slavery are brought into New Zealand every year according to new research by World Vision. Every household spends on average 34 dollars a week on goods that are associated ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 