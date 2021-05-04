Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Te Rito Maioha Says Budget Must Address Long Overdue Funding Gap

Tuesday, 4 May 2021, 12:31 pm
Press Release: Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood NZ

Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood New Zealand is calling on the Government to find scope in this year’s Budget to inject well deserved and long overdue funding into the ECE sector.

Te Rito Maioha Chief Executive Kathy Wolfe says, “hearing Finance Minister Grant Robertson outlining the Government’s priorities in the upcoming ‘recovery’ Budget, it’s heartening to know that as well as priorities for the economy there will be a continued key focus on child wellbeing.”

“Quality early childhood education is a critical aspect of child wellbeing. About 97% of children are in some form of early childhood education in this country. What is more, it is clear from research that a child’s first 1000 days of life are of paramount importance to that child’s development, wellbeing, and lifelong learning.”

“While we do understand the unprecedented pressures on the government’s budget at this time, with the challenges still posed by the Covid 19 pandemic, it is critical for quality early childhood education in Aotearoa New Zealand that the full ECE sector achieves parity with kindergartens and primary teachers.

“This is not incompatible with the government’s goals for economic renewal, and surely compatible its focus on child wellbeing”, says Chief Executive Kathy Wolfe.

“Paying ECE teachers equitably will help to rebuild and sustain our economy by supporting families returning to work and rebuilding their businesses, and by our teachers’ own spending in the domestic economy.

“Te Rito Maioha supports the calls fromNZEI Te Riu Roafor an immediate end to the pay imbalance of up to 31% between ECE teachers and their counterparts in kindergartens and schools.”

“The sector has been underfunded for so long. The longer the Government fails to address this issue, the harder it will be to retain valued staff in the sector and improve quality.”

“Our youngest tamariki deserve nothing less than the best start in their learning journey.”

The Budget is set to be revealed later this month.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our Determination To Ignore China’s Human Rights Abuses

For nearly two decades, New Zealand has been juggling our dependency on China when it comes to trade, while expecting our traditional allies to look after our defence and security needs. Yet the scale of China’s human rights abuses has added a new element to the mix, and we’ve finally chosen sides: its China for us, regardless – even though we’ve chosen to cloak that decision by telling our allies that we have an “independent” foreign policy. (They’ll appreciate that)... More>>

 

Government: Budget 2021 Reprioritises Nearly $1 Billion

Hon Grant Robertson Deputy Prime Minister Minister of Finance The Government’s strong pandemic response and the better than expected economic recovery means not all the money allocated in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund has been spent, ... More>>

ALSO:

Ardern: Speech To China Business Summit

Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, ate marie, tena koutou katoa, good morning. I am very happy to be here with you once again at my fourth China Business Summit. ... More>>

World Vision: Billions Of Dollars Of NZ Imports Linked To Modern Slavery

More than three billion dollars’ worth of imports that could be linked to modern slavery are brought into New Zealand every year according to new research by World Vision. Every household spends on average 34 dollars a week on goods that are associated ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 