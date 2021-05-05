Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Zealand Parliament Must Attend To Our Gonocide Convention Responsibilities

Wednesday, 5 May 2021, 6:36 am
Press Release: Uyghur Solidarity Aotearoa NZ

The New Zealand Labour Party has prevented Parliament from debating whether a genocide is taking place in East Turkestan/Xinjiang province of China.

"Potential export earnings are plainly more important to the Labour Party than human life," says Sam Vincent, spokesperson for Uyghur Solidarity Aotearoa NZ.

Parliament was due this week to discuss a motion brought by ACT Party deputy leader Brooke van Velden, to declare the atrocities being perpetrated against the Uyghur people, as a genocide. Labour only agreed to allow the discussion if the term genocide was dropped.

"New Zealand as a country is a signatory to the United Nations Genocide Convention, through which we have a commitment to the international community 'to prevent and to punish' genocide."

"The move by the Labour government seems an attempt to abdicate itself of responsibility to human rights and international law," says Vincent. "This is a disgrace."

It is understood that the revised motion asks MPs to confirm whether "possible human rights abuses" are occurring in East Turkestan.

"The watered-down parliamentary motion is weaker than the government's own language on the 'severe human rights abuses' taking place in East Turkestan," says Vincent. "This is a farce."

"The Green party backed the motion to discuss whether a genocide is occurring. Labour should have done the same."

"We maintain, through our petition launched recently, the request that Parliament vote on and declare Genocide. It is the global human rights responsibility of New Zealand's elected representatives. We believe that New Zealand and the New Zealand government will have to make adjustments to trade, especially where it overlaps with contributing to Uyghur oppression, forced labour, and unethical production."

"There is significant evidence, which is publicly available, strongly indicating that what is occurring is genocide according to international law. An independent report by a US-based think tank concluded in March that a genocide is occurring."

"Labour's refusal to allow this debate in Parliament is callous. It shows that our government will prioritise our trading relationship with China at literally any cost."

"The Labour MPs who have sunk this debate should be ashamed of themselves. The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good people to do nothing."


Petition: https://our.actionstation.org.nz/petitions/nz-parliament-declare-genocide-stop-uyghur-suffering

Source: https://newlinesinstitute.org/uyghurs/the-uyghur-genocide-an-examination-of-chinas-breaches-of-the-1948-genocide-convention/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Uyghur Solidarity Aotearoa NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our Determination To Ignore China’s Human Rights Abuses

For nearly two decades, New Zealand has been juggling our dependency on China when it comes to trade, while expecting our traditional allies to look after our defence and security needs. Yet the scale of China’s human rights abuses has added a new element to the mix, and we’ve finally chosen sides: its China for us, regardless – even though we’ve chosen to cloak that decision by telling our allies that we have an “independent” foreign policy. (They’ll appreciate that)... More>>

 

Government: Budget 2021 Reprioritises Nearly $1 Billion

Hon Grant Robertson Deputy Prime Minister Minister of Finance The Government’s strong pandemic response and the better than expected economic recovery means not all the money allocated in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund has been spent, ... More>>

ALSO:

Ardern: Speech To China Business Summit

Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, ate marie, tena koutou katoa, good morning. I am very happy to be here with you once again at my fourth China Business Summit. ... More>>

World Vision: Billions Of Dollars Of NZ Imports Linked To Modern Slavery

More than three billion dollars’ worth of imports that could be linked to modern slavery are brought into New Zealand every year according to new research by World Vision. Every household spends on average 34 dollars a week on goods that are associated ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 