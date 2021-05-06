Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Save The Children Says New Government Approach To Tackle Family And Sexual Violence Must Include Children’s Voices

Thursday, 6 May 2021, 11:56 am
Press Release: Save The Children

Save the Children New Zealand welcomes today’s announcement by Government of an inclusive multi-agency approach and consultation to challenge the country’s horrendous rates of family and sexual abuse.

"Family violence and child abuse rates in Aotearoa New Zealand are shockingly high with a family violence call to police every four minutes," says Save the Children’s Research and Advocacy Director Jacqui Southey.

"We support the Government’s community consultation approach to better understand our current culture that too often ignores, and even reinforces, violence against women. However, it is essential that children are also central to this conversation. While reducing violence and sexual harm to women supports a reduction in these harms to children, we can’t rely on a trickle-down effect. The prevention of violence and sexual abuse of children must be a priority in the new kaupapa of this initiative."

Ms Southey says tamariki often find it difficult to speak freely in community consultations that are largely dominated by adult voices.

"It is essential that targeted consultation is undertaken with children and reaffirms their right to a say on such a pervasive yet often hidden issue. We need to acknowledge the high rates of sexual abuse of children in Aotearoa, with one in five children victims of this crime, and that around 90% of child sexual abuse victims knowing their abuser.

"Too many times when children reach out for help they are up against well entrenched bias where they are challenged on whether they are telling the truth.

"The court system is a stark example of where perpetrators are often played off against the victim. Just 31% of all rape charges resulted in a conviction in 2019 - and for too many children in New Zealand, their case will never even get to court due to a lack of evidence."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Yesterday’s Big Parliamentary Air Kiss To China

In order to obtain support from the two major parties, Act Party deputy leader Brooke Van Velden twice had to soften the language of her parliamentary motion yesterday condemning China’s persecution of the Uighurs. The key word “genocide” was deleted. Evidently, the kind of resolution passed by a conservative government in the UK proved to be far too tough for a centre-left Labour government and a centre-right National opposition to countenance. Yesterday, the two major parties were united in their fear of retribution from China... More>>

 

Public Services: Government Sets Pay And Workforce Expectations For The Public Sector

The Government’s Workforce Policy Statement issued today sets out its expectations for pay and employment relations in the Public Sector, the Minister of Finance and Minister for the Public Service say. “New Zealand has had an exceptionally successful ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Budget 2021 Reprioritises Nearly $1 Billion

Hon Grant Robertson Deputy Prime Minister Minister of Finance The Government’s strong pandemic response and the better than expected economic recovery means not all the money allocated in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund has been spent, ... More>>

ALSO:

Ardern: Speech To China Business Summit

Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, ate marie, tena koutou katoa, good morning. I am very happy to be here with you once again at my fourth China Business Summit. ... More>>

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 