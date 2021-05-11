Congratulations To New Zealand MPs Showing Solidarity With Palestinians At A Time When It Is So Desperately Needed
Today is World Keffiyeh Day (the keffiyeh is a piece of iconic Palestinian dress) and a big group of MPs got together to wear keffiyehs as a show of solidarity with Palestinians at a time when it is so desperately needed – they ran out of keffiyehs as you can see.
The MPs are:
Ibrahim Omer
Marja Lubeck Labour List MP
Marama Davidson MP
Willie Jackson
Tracey McLellan - MP for Banks Peninsula
Rachel Boyack MP
Sarah Pallett - MP for Ilam
Helen White
Emily Henderson MP
Duncan Webb Labour MP for Christchurch Central
Tamati Coffey
Vanushi Walters MP
Golriz Ghahraman MP
Teanau Tuiono
Chlöe Swarbrick
Anahila Kanongataá-Suisuiki Labour MP
Ricardo Menéndez March MP