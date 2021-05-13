Kindergartens Want Pay Parity Delivered Through A Collective Agreement

Kindergartens Aotearoa welcomes the government move to spend $170 million over four years to move towards pay parity for early childhood teachers.

Kindergarten teachers are covered by a national collective employment agreement that means salaries relate closely to those of primary and secondary teachers.

Early childhood teachers outside kindergarten can earn 30 per cent less at the moment.

Kindergartens Aotearoa wants a similar national collective employment agreement for the non-state sector, so that all teachers are paid fairly and have appropriate professional conditions.

Kindergartens Aotearoa represents seven regional kindergarten associations, covering 260 kindergartens, providing services for around 13,500 children from north Auckland to South Otago.

Spokesperson Amanda Coulston says it’s important that any additional money for teacher pay goes to teachers and is not siphoned off for private profit.

Much of the early childhood sector is profit-oriented, unlike kindergartens which are community-oriented and not for profit.

“It’s important for children that they are taught by committed skilled and caring teachers so that their education is of the highest quality” says Amanda Coulston, on behalf of Kindergartens Aotearoa.

“While this is a good first step, a national collective employment agreement is the best way of ensuring quality for all children and families attending all services.”

© Scoop Media

