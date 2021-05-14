Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Charging Electric Cars With Diesel

Friday, 14 May 2021, 6:04 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

One thing this week that told us more about New Zealand than anything else was the Department of Conservation charging an electric vehicle on Stewart Island with a diesel generator.

How did we get here? It’s just one example of how a tiny but politically organised minority push their agenda while polite Kiwis sit back. A more serious example was the idea that 1,000 workers could force compulsory union contracts on an entire industry. That’s before we talk about the new New Zealand history curriculum, or the various assaults on employers, landlords, farmers, basically anyone trying to make a go of this country.

The problem is, what to do about it? Disagreeing is not enough. The only way we can stop the leftward march of what must be the worst New Zealand government in living memory is by becoming active. Only when New Zealanders like us stop having our good will taken advantage of and make our voices heard in sufficient numbers will the movement towards rational policy making and fair representation gather momentum. Only then will our views start effectively competing with those who charge EV’s with diesel.

If you want to do more than shout at your television or moan to your partner, then get active. We don’t need you to take to the streets, but we do need you to attend our Honest Conversations rally on May 23rd. Hundreds have already signed up to engage with me and my MP colleagues; to hear what Prof Des Gorman has to say about COVID and the health reforms and to demonstrate that our movement must be listened to.

We are on a march towards a better and fairer New Zealand. Will you join us?

David Seymour

Date: Sunday, 23 May, 1.00pm
Venue: ASB Waterfront Theatre, 138 Halsey Street, Wynyard Quarter, Auckland

Ticket Prices:

  • Adult - $50.00
  • Student - $25.00

Reserve your tickets for Honest Conversations.

Purchase Your Tickets here

Additional Information:

Places to Stay

Things to Do

Reminders:

AGM - Our AGM will be held from 10.00am to 12.00pm at the ASB Waterfront Theatre. You can RSVP to the AGM and find out more details here. Please note, the AGM is open to members only.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Cancel Culture And The ‘hate Speech’ Laws

If there really is anyone out there who feels genuinely panicked about what ‘cancel culture' is doing to our precious freedoms, then maybe they should just take a deep breath, look hard at who has allegedly been ‘ cancelled’ and see if they can detect any trace of a lasting “cancellation“ effect. Chances are, the alleged cancellees will be doing just fine. By and large, they will be people who do not lack for a public platform – never have, never will – and the downstream effects of being “ cancelled” will almost invariably be trending towards zero... More>>

 

Government: To Rev Up Reductions In Transport Emissions

The Government is calling for feedback on a range of potential policies to eliminate emissions in the transport sector. Transport Minister Michael Wood today released Hīkina te Kohupara – Kia mauri ora ai te iwi - Transport Emissions: Pathways to ... More>>

KiwiSaver: Default Provider Scheme Improvements Slash Fees, Boosts Savings

Hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders will be significantly better off in retirement following changes to the default KiwiSaver scheme, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Hundreds Of New Electric Cars For State Sector

Total of 422 new electric vehicles and charging infrastructure across the state sector $5.1 million for the Department of Conservation to buy 148 electric vehicles and install charging infrastructure $1.1 million to help Kāinga Ora buy 40 electric ... More>>

Child Poverty: Reports Highlight Need For Ongoing Action

The Government has released the first Annual Report for the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy and the second Child Poverty Related Indicators (CPRI) Report, both of which highlight improvements in the lives of children as a result of actions of the Government, ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 