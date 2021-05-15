Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Christchurch Call Summit Charts Next Steps

Saturday, 15 May 2021, 1:33 pm
Press Release: Internet NZ

Big steps were made today in progressing the Christchurch Call. Leaders of countries, tech companies and civil society came together to reflect on progress since 2019 and create a work plan for the coming years.

The Christchurch Call was launched two years ago as a response to the live streaming of the horrific terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch in March 2019. The Call brings together partners who share the common goal of eliminating terrorist and violent extremist content online.

Jordan Carter, InternetNZ Chief Executive, who was in Paris when the Christchurch Call was launched, attended today’s Summit. He says he’s proud of New Zealand for taking action and showing leadership to establish the Call.

"In the last two years, there has been some good progress achieved together. However, it’s now crucial that we all improve the ways we are working together - governments, companies, and civil society - if we want to make the most difference.

"The work plan agreed today is an important step in that direction. All the participants in the Call have agreed the principles of working well together, and it’s now time to put those principles more fully into practice," says Carter.

Some of the achievements and areas needing further work are outlined in the recent Christchurch Call Community Consultation report: https://www.christchurchcall.com/christchurch-call-community-consultation-report.pdf

InternetNZ’s Chief Advisor International, Dr Ellen Strickland, spoke at the summit today as a member of the Christchurch Call Advisory Network (CCAN) which represents civil society in the Christchurch Call community.

"Key to the promise of the Christchurch Call being realised is the Call community working together. This is no small ask - for such a wide set of perspectives to come together on this issue and find ways to work together. Diversity is a key strength of the Call, but this work, together, will require perseverance.

"The Summit today was the culmination of a few weeks of intense collaboration around work plans to take forward this important work, together. The challenge for the Christchurch Call community is now the ongoing commitment to working together and making progress on some of the key areas of work," says Strickland.

The summit endorsed work in four areas over the next year: building the Call’s community, transparency, crisis response and algorithms.

InternetNZ particularly looks forward to seeing focussed work continue on understanding the impact of algorithms. Understanding how algorithms work, and what impact they can have, could be key to finding a solution to eliminating the spread of terrorist and violent extremist content online.

InternetNZ is committed to being part of the Christchurch Call community to tackle the rise of terrorism and violent extremism online while ensuring a free and open Internet and respect for human rights.

The Christchurch Call Advisory Network has released a statement alongside the summit: https://mnemonic.org/en/content-moderation/christchurch-call-anniversary

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Internet NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Cancel Culture And The ‘hate Speech’ Laws

If there really is anyone out there who feels genuinely panicked about what ‘cancel culture' is doing to our precious freedoms, then maybe they should just take a deep breath, look hard at who has allegedly been ‘ cancelled’ and see if they can detect any trace of a lasting “cancellation“ effect. Chances are, the alleged cancellees will be doing just fine. By and large, they will be people who do not lack for a public platform – never have, never will – and the downstream effects of being “ cancelled” will almost invariably be trending towards zero... More>>

 

Government: To Rev Up Reductions In Transport Emissions

The Government is calling for feedback on a range of potential policies to eliminate emissions in the transport sector. Transport Minister Michael Wood today released Hīkina te Kohupara – Kia mauri ora ai te iwi - Transport Emissions: Pathways to ... More>>

KiwiSaver: Default Provider Scheme Improvements Slash Fees, Boosts Savings

Hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders will be significantly better off in retirement following changes to the default KiwiSaver scheme, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Hundreds Of New Electric Cars For State Sector

Total of 422 new electric vehicles and charging infrastructure across the state sector $5.1 million for the Department of Conservation to buy 148 electric vehicles and install charging infrastructure $1.1 million to help Kāinga Ora buy 40 electric ... More>>

Child Poverty: Reports Highlight Need For Ongoing Action

The Government has released the first Annual Report for the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy and the second Child Poverty Related Indicators (CPRI) Report, both of which highlight improvements in the lives of children as a result of actions of the Government, ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 