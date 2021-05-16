Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government’s Increase To Decarbonisation Fund A Disappointment

Sunday, 16 May 2021, 5:13 pm
Press Release: 350 Aotearoa

The Fossil Free State Sector Coalition, whose members represent tens of thousands of New Zealanders, is disappointed by the government’s announcement today of a limited increase in funding to the State Sector Decarbonisation Fund, which provides money for the state sector to transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. The coalition includes Parents for Climate Aotearoa, School Strike 4 Climate, NZEI Te Riu Roa, Coal Action Network Aotearoa, OraTaiao: New Zealand Climate and Health Council, and 350 Aotearoa. The coalition has been calling on the government to allocate funding in Budget 2021 to support all schools and state sector infrastructure to convert from fossil fuels to clean energy by 2025.

The government has announced $67.4 million to support the transition to a carbon-neutral public sector by 2025, with $41.8 for leasing low emissions vehicles and $19.5 million to the State Sector Decarbonisation Fund.

“The announcement from the government today reflects the Fossil Free State Sector coalition’s concern that the government hasn’t adequately assessed the scale of Aotearoa’s decarbonisation challenge and aligned this with budget commitments. The $19.5 million increase to the State Sector Decarbonisation Fund is entirely inadequate to decarbonise our communities at the pace and scale necessary to limit climate change impacts,” said Erica Finnie, Executive Director, 350 Aotearoa.

“If the $19.5 million funding increase is allocated entirely to decarbonising schools, in line with the government’s previous announcements this will fund the transition for approximately 35 schools from fossil fuel boilers. The Ministry of Education has estimated that 1150 schools are still burning fossil fuels, so the government needs to fund 288 schools per year over the next 4 years to achieve its own goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2025,” said Finnie.

“Young people deserve a greater commitment from our government to take meaningful climate action, and removing the fossil fuel boilers from schools is a clear first step. It’s frustrating to see the government taking such small steps in its climate change response when we need transformative change to respond to the urgency of the climate crisis.” Alicia Hall, Co-Founder, Parents for Climate Aotearoa.

“In the past 2 years, school students have mobilised for climate action in their tens of thousands and included a demand of the government to phase out fossil fuels nationwide. The announcement from the government today is a missed opportunity to respond to our young people who are calling for climate justice,” said Hall.

The coalition has been pushing the government to prioritise full state sector decarbonisation since its election. It is collecting signatures on a letter directed to Minister of Finance Hon Grant Robertson calling for the government to prioritise decarbonising the state sector by allocating more money in the upcoming budget to transition all existing fossil fuel boilers in state sector buildings to renewably-sourced heating.

“We are pleased to see an initial $6 million directed towards boosting “capability” in decarbonisation. One of the issues our coalition has identified is that there is limited expertise in the transitioning from fossil fuel boilers to renewable energy in Aotearoa, and the government will need to invest further in growing this capability to make our 100% renewable energy future possible,” Tim Jones, spokesperson for Coal Action Network Aotearoa.

“Our coalition expects to see significant increases to the State Sector Decarbonisation Fund in the coming months. This is essential for the government to live up to its claim to prioritise climate change mitigation,” said Jones.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from 350 Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Cancel Culture And The ‘hate Speech’ Laws

If there really is anyone out there who feels genuinely panicked about what ‘cancel culture' is doing to our precious freedoms, then maybe they should just take a deep breath, look hard at who has allegedly been ‘ cancelled’ and see if they can detect any trace of a lasting “cancellation“ effect. Chances are, the alleged cancellees will be doing just fine. By and large, they will be people who do not lack for a public platform – never have, never will – and the downstream effects of being “ cancelled” will almost invariably be trending towards zero... More>>

 

Government: To Rev Up Reductions In Transport Emissions

The Government is calling for feedback on a range of potential policies to eliminate emissions in the transport sector. Transport Minister Michael Wood today released Hīkina te Kohupara – Kia mauri ora ai te iwi - Transport Emissions: Pathways to ... More>>

KiwiSaver: Default Provider Scheme Improvements Slash Fees, Boosts Savings

Hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders will be significantly better off in retirement following changes to the default KiwiSaver scheme, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Hundreds Of New Electric Cars For State Sector

Total of 422 new electric vehicles and charging infrastructure across the state sector $5.1 million for the Department of Conservation to buy 148 electric vehicles and install charging infrastructure $1.1 million to help Kāinga Ora buy 40 electric ... More>>

Child Poverty: Reports Highlight Need For Ongoing Action

The Government has released the first Annual Report for the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy and the second Child Poverty Related Indicators (CPRI) Report, both of which highlight improvements in the lives of children as a result of actions of the Government, ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 