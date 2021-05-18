National Population Estimates: At 31 March 2021 – Infoshare Tables
Tuesday, 18 May 2021, 10:43 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Key facts
- The
resident population was estimated to be 5,116,300 at 31
March 2021, up 33,300 (or 0.65 percent) from 31 March
2020.
- By comparison, the population was 5,083,100 at
31 March 2020, up 2.37 percent from 31 March
2019.
In the year ended March
2021:
- estimated natural increase was 26,700
(59,700 births minus 33,000 deaths)
- estimated net
migration was 6,600 (36,400 arrivals minus 29,800
departures).
Visit our website to read this
Infoshare tables release:
