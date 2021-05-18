Births And Deaths: Year Ended March 2021 – Infoshare Tables
In the year ended March 2021, compared with the year
ended March 2020:
- there were 57,105 live births registered, down from 59,238
- there were 32,907 deaths registered, down from 34,518
- the total fertility rate was 1.60 births per woman, down from 1.69
- the infant mortality rate was 4.15 deaths per 1,000 live births, down from 4.51.
There does not appear to have been an increase in births as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown during the first half of 2020. There were 14,070 births registered in the March 2021 quarter (January to March), compared with 14,538 in the March 2020 quarter.
Over half of babies born in December 2020 were registered in the March 2021 quarter. However, the number of births registered in the December 2020 quarter also dropped (by 183) compared with the December 2019 quarter.