Māori Population Estimates: Mean Year Ended 31 December 2020 – Information Release

Estimates of the Māori ethnic population of New Zealand by age and sex.

Key facts

This release contains the first provisional estimate of the national Māori ethnic population for the mean year ended 31 December 2020 and includes an update to the provisional estimate for the mean year ended 31 December 2019.

The mean year ended population is the average population over the year, based on the estimated population at the end of each quarter.

These Māori population estimates include a change in migration estimation methodology to allow for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (See Change in methodology for estimating Māori population migration to account for COVID-19 border restrictions).

Visit our website to read this information release:

