Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Putting A Face To New Zealand’s Homeless – Part 2

Tuesday, 18 May 2021, 11:23 am
Press Release: Housing and Health Research

 

Onokura and Ana

Ono and Ana want only the very best for their seven children but something seemingly as simple as finding a house has been a monumental challenge for them. They are part of an ethnic group that experiences homelessness or severe housing deprivation at a rate four to five times that of European New Zealanders, according to research from the University of Otago and published on the HUD website.*

This is the second in a series of three stories putting a human face to New Zealand’s housing crisis as we introduce whānau who have been supported by Visionwest through their struggle with homelessness.

Ono and Ana tell their story and give some insights into what it’s like to be homeless.

“For six years we lived in a house with others. Eventually we moved because there were things about the place that weren’t good for our kids and we knew we had to put them first. For a while after that, we moved from place to place, mostly from one emergency house to the next.

“For a while we moved into a room at a family member’s house – all nine of us in one room with a total of 20 people in the three-bedroom house. It was a tight fit and, once COVID hit, it became too difficult. We looked hard but were unable to find a rental and so went back to emergency housing.

“Homelessness is something most people probably never think about but it’s incredibly stressful. Just think about how stressful moving house is for the average family. When you have nowhere permanent to live, you’re constantly on the move, often from one emergency location to the next, and so you live in a state of stress that never goes away. You have to constantly think about things like, ‘Where are the local shops?’ ‘What school are my kids going to go to?’ ‘Is this a safe neighbourhood for our kids?’ And, each time you move, you have to settle your children into a new place.

“Emergency housing is fine but it’s never ideal. That’s why it was great for us when someone suggested we contact Visionwest. For the first time in a long time, we felt listened to. They said they would do the best they could to find us a home. Our support worker then phoned us a few times each day to keep us up to date with what she was doing for us and to reassure us that she was pretty certain there would be a place for us if we could be patient and hang on a little longer. The wait wasn’t over but was awesome and it felt so good to know someone actually cared about us.

“On June 12, 2020, we moved into a transitional housing complex in South Auckland. It felt like luxury to look around the house and know that we were going to be here for a while and wouldn’t be asked to leave within a week or two like often happens with emergency accommodation. For the first time in a long time, we felt like we had more than a house, we had a home.

“The truth is, if not for Visionwest, we’d be homeless. We couldn’t go back to the family we’d stayed with before. They’re overcrowded and there are too many issues that could affect our kids. The only alternative for us would be a back-packers hostel or a caravan park where we’d sleep in our car.

“It’s scary being homeless. Even coming to Visionwest felt risky. When we came here, we were scared. In fact, we almost just turned around and left before even seeing anyone.

“The thing that we were scared of was rejection. Most vulnerable people will tell you that. You get used to being rejected because agencies and organisations will promise you the world but are often unable to deliver. You get to the point where, when the phone rings, you know before answering that it will be bad news. Over time, all that rejection adds up and any hope you might have is worn away to a point where you accept that things may never change.

“Moving into our house, even though we knew it was just transitional, lifted that brick of rejection off our shoulders. With that huge weight removed, we can focus on our children, on being a family, and creating a good life for our kids.”

Ono and Ana are not alone in facing homelessness. About 1% of New Zealanders are homeless. That makes our homelessness rate the highest among the 35 high-income countries in the OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development) (*The Borgen Project – September 2020). Homelessness is not their choice.

* Severe Housing Deprivation in Aotearoa New Zealand, 2018 by Kate Amore, Helen Viggers, and Philippa Howden-Chapman; He Kainga Ora, Housing and Health Research Programme.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Housing and Health Research on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Triggered The Carnage In Gaza

At last count, 195 Palestinians have reportedly died in the latest round of violence, 55 of them children. Roughly ten times that number have been wounded, and thousands made homeless. On the Israeli side, 8 people have died from rockets fired from Gaza. The imbalance in casualties reflects the vast gap in weaponry between the two sides. The Israelis are carrying out air strikes with impunity on densely populated civilian neighbourhoods... More>>

 

Budget 2021: Boosts Carbon Neutral Government Commitment

· Budget 2021 delivers $67.4 million to support the transition to a carbon neutral public sector by 2025 · State Sector Decarbonisation Fund receives significant boost to support more schools, hospitals and other government organisations to replace ... More>>

Government: To Rev Up Reductions In Transport Emissions

The Government is calling for feedback on a range of potential policies to eliminate emissions in the transport sector. Transport Minister Michael Wood today released Hīkina te Kohupara – Kia mauri ora ai te iwi - Transport Emissions: Pathways to ... More>>

KiwiSaver: Default Provider Scheme Improvements Slash Fees, Boosts Savings

Hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders will be significantly better off in retirement following changes to the default KiwiSaver scheme, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said today. More>>

ALSO:

Child Poverty: Reports Highlight Need For Ongoing Action

The Government has released the first Annual Report for the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy and the second Child Poverty Related Indicators (CPRI) Report, both of which highlight improvements in the lives of children as a result of actions of the Government, ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 