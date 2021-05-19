Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Abuse In Childhood Raises Your Odds Of Facing Violence Later: University Of Auckland Study

Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 11:45 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

Was your mother or stepmother ever slapped, hit, kicked, punched or beaten up?

Did you live with anyone who was a problem drinker or alcoholic? Did you live with anyone who was depressed, mentally ill or suicidal? Did a parent or adult in your home ever swear at you, insult you, or put you down?

A University of Auckland study explores the association between experiencing adverse childhood events and being subjected to violence in later life.

Emotional abuse at home as a child means you’re nearly three times more likely to experience violence from an intimate partner in later life, the research shows.

Experiencing just one adverse event in childhood – as half of the population does – is associated with increased odds of being subject to violence later.

The research, published in the journal Child Abuse & Neglect, analysed the responses of nearly 2,900 people who took part in New Zealand’s 2019 Family Violence Survey.

“It’s crucial to intervene in childhood adversity, since the effects can be multiplied over a lifetime, exacerbating social and economic inequalities,” says Associate Professor Janet Fanslow, of the School of Population Health in the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences.

International studies have shown links between adverse childhood events and adult experiences of violence, along with worse health for people exposed to multiple adverse events.

Exposure to adverse childhood events and other social determinants of health can cause toxic stress (extended or prolonged stress), which affects brain development (influencing, for example, attention, decision-making, learning, and response to stress). Witnessing or experiencing violence as a child may lead to people imitating or tolerating those behaviours.

“We need to invest in strategies that support and sustain the development of safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments for all children and families to help all children reach their full potential,” says Dr Fanslow.

In the New Zealand study, one out of two respondents reported at least one adverse childhood event. The figures were worse for Māori, with almost 8 out of 10 Māori adults reporting having experienced at least one adverse childhood experience.

One out of nine reported at least four adverse childhood experiences before the age of 18 – a cumulative toll associated with six-times higher risk of experiencing intimate partner violence and seven-times higher risk of experiencing non-partner violence.

Overall, those who were younger, identified as Māori, unemployed, lived in the most deprived areas, and those who were food insecure reported significantly higher exposure to adverse childhood events.

Link to paper:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S014521342100140X?dgcid=author

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Next Governor-General

The next Governor-General will have to be named quite soon. Dame Patsy Reddy (appointed 2016) is nearing the end of her five-year term. At the best of times, being a credible local stand-in for a head of state that’s based in London cannot be an easy job. Yet for the next appointee, the usual republican rumblings will be the least of it. The next G-G will almost certainly be in office when the Elizabeth II era finally comes to an end, and when the reign of her deeply uncharismatic son gets under way... More>>

ALSO:


 
 

Office Of The Speaker: 2021 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented

The 2021 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented to the House today. It contains a summary of members’ pecuniary and other specified interests as at 31 January 2021. The Speaker of the House, Rt Hon ... More>>

Budget 2021: Boosts Carbon Neutral Government Commitment

· Budget 2021 delivers $67.4 million to support the transition to a carbon neutral public sector by 2025 · State Sector Decarbonisation Fund receives significant boost to support more schools, hospitals and other government organisations to replace ... More>>

Government: To Rev Up Reductions In Transport Emissions

The Government is calling for feedback on a range of potential policies to eliminate emissions in the transport sector. Transport Minister Michael Wood today released Hīkina te Kohupara – Kia mauri ora ai te iwi - Transport Emissions: Pathways to ... More>>

Child Poverty: Reports Highlight Need For Ongoing Action

The Government has released the first Annual Report for the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy and the second Child Poverty Related Indicators (CPRI) Report, both of which highlight improvements in the lives of children as a result of actions of the Government, ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 