Erebus Family Member Petition Against Location Of National Memorial Exceeds 11,500 & Given To Government

The choice by the Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Jacinda Ardern and Ministry of Culture and Heritage to locate the Erebus National Memorial on a Pā site in central Auckland has drawn the wrath of well over 11,500 people including Erebus families.

The petition calls on the Prime Minister to stop planned construction and protect the whenua that is home to one of New Zealand’s largest urban Pōhutukawa.

It was handed over on the steps of Parliament by Ms Margaret Brough to MP Shanan Halbert, Chair of the Petitions Select Committee. A number of other MP’s from across the house met with Ms Brough who lost her father, Aubrey in the Erebus crash.

“My observation is that the majority of Erebus families are against this location. The selection is not in alignment with our wishes. Back in 2018 when the Prime Minister first told us, we were not supportive and made it well known,” Ms Brough said.

“The whole approach is simply wrong. It faces the wrong way, is a busy picnic park across from the noisy Ports of Auckland, and not a space of solemnity necessary for a National Memorial of this nature.”

Members of the grassroots community group, Protect Mataharehare also travelled to Parliament to support Ms Brough. For 80 days members have occupied the Pā site in a peaceful sit-in led by Dame Naida Glavish.

Dame Naida has publicly called out the consent process believing it lacked integrity from the start due to their being no public consultation.

“This site was pre-determined by Wellington which went against its own independent advisors, Boffa Miskell, who clearly established that the site was not suitable,” Dame Naida said.

“Despite that advice, the Ministry proceeded to push it through Auckland Council where it was deemed to be non-notified. This led to Pouhere Taonga (Heritage New Zealand) not being included in the decision-making process.”

“So, the Māori cultural and heritage assessment of the site was totally deficient despite it being a known as a Pā site. For this to happen in 2021 and orchestrated by the Ministry that was set up to protect it, is completely gobsmacking.”

Kaumatua Tautoko Witika, Marsh Grey and Steve Phillips of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei invite the Prime Minister to reconsider the location of the memorial in the spirit of Te Tiriti. A Rāhui was laid on the land by Kaumatua, Tautoko Witika with the full support of the Kaumatua of Ōrākei marae.

The sprawling Tupuna rākau (ancestor tree), known as Te Hā (the breath) at the site is said to be as old as Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Arborist Paul Gosling who has 28 years’ experience in the field added, “no consideration appears to have been made to the adverse future effects on the tree which is still in the ‘walking’ phase of its life.”

He too has joined the chorus of different voices in the community asking for the development to be stopped.

Gaynor Gallagher, who lost her parents and their first grandson in the crash, says,

“As a family, we were not asked for our input when the memorial was being considered and, apart from the fact that so many years have passed, we are not in favour of the proposed site in Dove Myer Robinson Park in Parnell. The Ministry’s selection of this site is inappropriate because it has no particular connection with the accident.”

Erebus family member, Trevor Mitchell says he is horrified that this site has been selected. “I believe the site is most inappropriate. It will destroy a treasured haven.”

Another family member Lance O’Conner, who lost his father and uncle on the flight, says he has been to the Air New Zealand and Government public meetings, and believes “the public memorial should be rethought”

Dame Naida urges the Ministry to revise and review the multiple other options for a better location and consult properly with all the families to decide.

“The wishes of the handful of families who want it to be in Parnell can still be upheld, we suggest that a Puriri tree be planted, and a plaque.”

“For the National Memorial itself, there are many options to choose from. There is a good fit within the Western Springs Precinct adjacent to the Museum of Transport and Technology which would ensure that Erebus is known by generations to come.”

“I understand that education is important for the families and the chronology of the whole story, from the very beginning right through to the Prime Minister’s apology could be properly told with dignity. There is also the option of locating the memorial near to the Antarctic centre in Christchurch”.

© Scoop Media

