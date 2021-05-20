Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Education Union Welcomes Improved Sick Leave Entitlements

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 12:02 pm
Press Release: NZEI

NZEI Te Riu Roa is welcoming last night's law change improving sick leave, increasing the minimum legal entitlement to ten days.

The union says that the issue of sick leave is important across the education sector, but particularly in early childhood where until now many teachers have only received the statutory minimum of five days’ sick leave despite the nature of their work meaning they are constantly exposed to contagious illnesses and viruses.

“These improved sick leave provisions will promote safer environments for educators but also for our tamariki, both at home and in their schools and centres,” NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford says.

It's expected that the new law will come into force within the next three months.

NZEI Te Riu Roa supported the Council of Trade Unions’ 10,000-strong petition to the Government last year calling for this increase in mandated sick leave allowances.

