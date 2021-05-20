Education Union Welcomes Improved Sick Leave Entitlements
Thursday, 20 May 2021, 12:02 pm
Press Release: NZEI
NZEI Te Riu Roa is welcoming last night's law change
improving sick leave, increasing the minimum legal
entitlement to ten days.
The union says that the issue
of sick leave is important across the education sector, but
particularly in early childhood where until now many
teachers have only received the statutory minimum of five
days’ sick leave despite the nature of their work meaning
they are constantly exposed to contagious illnesses and
viruses.
“These improved sick leave provisions will
promote safer environments for educators but also for our
tamariki, both at home and in their schools and centres,”
NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford says.
It's
expected that the new law will come into force within the
next three months.
NZEI Te Riu Roa supported the
Council of Trade Unions’ 10,000-strong petition to the
Government last year calling for this increase in mandated
sick leave
allowances.
© Scoop Media
New Zealand Educational Institute
NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.
We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.
We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.
Gordon Campbell: On The Next Governor-General
The next Governor-General will have to be named quite soon. Dame Patsy Reddy (appointed 2016) is nearing the end of her five-year term. At the best of times, being a credible local stand-in for a head of state that’s based in London cannot be an easy job. Yet for the next appointee, the usual republican rumblings will be the least of it. The next G-G will almost certainly be in office when the Elizabeth II era finally comes to an end, and when the reign of her deeply uncharismatic son gets under way... More>>