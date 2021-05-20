Wellington Bus Drivers Reject Buyout Of Conditions - Set Deadline
Thursday, 20 May 2021, 12:49 pm
Press Release: Wellington Tramways Union
Wellington Bus drivers at NZ Bus this morning rejected
the Next Capital-owned company’s attempt to buy out their
terms and conditions and voted to resume strike action if
the company does not return to the table with a fair offer
by May 28.
Tramways Union Secretary Kevin O’Sullivan
says the rejection of the offer was not a surprise.
“Members don’t want to give up their rates and
allowances - these are the parts of the agreement that give
them some control over their work lives and their health and
safety.
“The company has tried bullying tactics with
its so-called indefinite lockout and now it has tried the
bribe of a big one-off payment.
“Neither has worked
because our members know how important their conditions are
to their long term take home pay and to their ability to
manage their work lives.
“NZ Bus and its owner Next
Capital need to accept that fact and come to the table to
negotiate a fair deal based on the current agreement. Our
members have given them until the 27th to do so before they
resume industrial
action.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Next Governor-General
The next Governor-General will have to be named quite soon. Dame Patsy Reddy (appointed 2016) is nearing the end of her five-year term. At the best of times, being a credible local stand-in for a head of state that’s based in London cannot be an easy job. Yet for the next appointee, the usual republican rumblings will be the least of it. The next G-G will almost certainly be in office when the Elizabeth II era finally comes to an end, and when the reign of her deeply uncharismatic son gets under way... More>>