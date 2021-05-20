Wellington Bus Drivers Reject Buyout Of Conditions - Set Deadline

Wellington Bus drivers at NZ Bus this morning rejected the Next Capital-owned company’s attempt to buy out their terms and conditions and voted to resume strike action if the company does not return to the table with a fair offer by May 28.

Tramways Union Secretary Kevin O’Sullivan says the rejection of the offer was not a surprise. “Members don’t want to give up their rates and allowances - these are the parts of the agreement that give them some control over their work lives and their health and safety.

“The company has tried bullying tactics with its so-called indefinite lockout and now it has tried the bribe of a big one-off payment.

“Neither has worked because our members know how important their conditions are to their long term take home pay and to their ability to manage their work lives.

“NZ Bus and its owner Next Capital need to accept that fact and come to the table to negotiate a fair deal based on the current agreement. Our members have given them until the 27th to do so before they resume industrial action.”

© Scoop Media

