Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

PHARMAC Political Theatre Grotesque

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 2:14 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“It is grotesque political theatre to make people wait for the budget to get their medicines funded each year,” says ACT Health spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“A more mature Government would have included funding in the PHARMAC review so that we have a policy to compare options of non-pharmaceutical interventions, such as operating with buying the drugs.

The Government is spending more than twice as much on restructuring the health care system as it is on PHARMAC.

“For example, Crohns and Colitis patients often face multiple operations to remove their intestines when the right drugs could have let them live without a colostomy bag.

“At the moment we have no policy to weigh up those options but the Government PHARMAC review won’t even ask the question.

“Instead we had to wait for the budget, “just a few more sleeps” as Grant Robertson kept saying.

“ACT continues to call for PHARMAC funding to be reviewed. It’s what’s fair and right for people who are suffering from chronic pain and diseases.

“It’s time to fix this systemic problem instead of having ill people cross their fingers and hope the best each year.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2021:"An Economic Recovery For All New Zealanders"

Budget 2021 will secure Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from COVID-19, creating jobs and investing to address the long-term challenges of child poverty, housing and climate change.
“This Budget targets investments that will set Aotearoa New Zealand up to both recover from COVID-19 and be stronger than when we entered the pandemic,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

 


Budget 2021: Benefit Boost "Up To 33,000 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty"

Between 19,000 and 33,000 children are projected to be lifted out of poverty on the after-housing-costs measure in 2022/23 as a result of increases to benefit levels in Budget 2021... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 