Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

2021 Budget: CTU Welcomes Progress, But More Needed To Address The Challenges Of Building Back Better

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 2:28 pm
Press Release: Council of Trade Unions

The Council of Trade Unions welcomes the Government’s investments in 2021 Budget released today.

"We particularly welcome the spending on improving income support which will reduce all poverty including child poverty. However, the Budget should have gone further to secure essential public services for New Zealanders, and to deliver on the Government’s commitment to build back better," said CTU Economist Craig Renney who was at today’s Budget Lockup

"It was pleasing to see the investment in rail, in Māori housing, and in restoring the Training Incentive Allowance. These are signals that the Government is committed to moving in the right direction for working Kiwis and for those who want work. But they also need to make sure that they have funded the basics. Health purchasing (which excludes vaccines and MIQ spending) rose by well short of the amount necessary to keep up with the estimated $1.3bn of annual cost pressures. ECE funding rises by 1.2% - but inflation is forecast to be 2.4%, so it is a cut in real terms. There was nothing new for Kainga Ora to deliver additional state houses for the 25,000 applicants on the waiting list."

"COVID has had a huge impact on all our lives. It has shown us how effective we can be when we are unified and stick together. The strength and resilience of the economy can be seen in the Budget in terms of relatively low forecast unemployment, low additional debt, and a return to surplus. The Government is to be congratulated on its management of the economy during COVID. However, this also underlies the ability that the Government has to tackle the historic underinvestment in the economy and public services. Lowering debt now means that opportunities to invest are being missed. Returning to surplus should not come at the cost of community need."

"The need for on-going government support is clear. This presents an opportunity for the Government to invest in a long-term plan for the delivery of a more productive, sustainable, and inclusive society. This needs to include major investment in the physical and social infrastructure needed for a Just Transition to a low-emissions economy."

"This budget leaves many of the biggest challenges for future years, but starts to make moves in the right direction. The CTU looks forward to working together with the Government to meet the challenges of Building Back Better," Renney said.

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2021:"An Economic Recovery For All New Zealanders"

Budget 2021 will secure Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from COVID-19, creating jobs and investing to address the long-term challenges of child poverty, housing and climate change.
“This Budget targets investments that will set Aotearoa New Zealand up to both recover from COVID-19 and be stronger than when we entered the pandemic,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

 


Budget 2021: Benefit Boost "Up To 33,000 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty"

Between 19,000 and 33,000 children are projected to be lifted out of poverty on the after-housing-costs measure in 2022/23 as a result of increases to benefit levels in Budget 2021... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 