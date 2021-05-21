Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

More Than 11k Signatures In Less Than 48 Hours: Petition For Harsher ‘Coward Punch’ Sentences

Friday, 21 May 2021, 8:29 am
Press Release: Sensible Sentencing Trust

In the wake of the coward punch attack on Fau Vake over the weekend, a petition set up by the Sensible Sentencing Trust to bring in harsher sentences for these attacks has already reached well over eleven thousand signatures in less than 48 hours.

“This petition is still growing in number and shows how strongly the people of New Zealand are feeling about this issue, and how important it is for the government to start listening," says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

“We launched this petition to pressure the government to introduce legislation that would deliver stronger sentences for these attacks.”

“We have this legislation already written up and is ready to be tabled. It would see a new murder offence introduced into the Crimes Act and ensure minimum mandatory prison time is brought in for these types of offences.”

“If we don’t address this issue, tragic incidents like what occurred over the weekend will just continue to happen on our streets.”

“Not only will harsher sentences act as a deterrent, but it will, more importantly, bring a sense of justice for victims and their families, hold offenders to account for their cowardly act, and make our streets safer by locking these thugs up.”

“Too often the charges are for a lower-level offence with lower-level maximum sentences, with the end sentence that is often received is just a slap on the wrist.”

“The law needs to change so we can make people think twice before they act, hold offenders to account, and to bring justice for victims.”

Petition · New Zealand Government : Harsher 'Coward-Punch' laws needed in New Zealand · Change.org
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sensible Sentencing Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2021:Full Coverage

A summary of budget 2021 coverage on Scoop from a range of publishers and across sectors... More>>

Gordon Campbell:On Budget 2021’s Successes And Failures

In some realms of the centre-right, Budget 2021 has been portrayed as a “peak Labour” exercise in which the government has veered sharply leftwards in order to satisfy its political base. To the left though, it has seemed more like a wasted opportunity, a Budget that looks a lot like Barack Obama’ response to the Global Financial Crisis. ... More>>


 
 


Budget 2021: Benefit Boost "Up To 33,000 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty"

Between 19,000 and 33,000 children are projected to be lifted out of poverty on the after-housing-costs measure in 2022/23 as a result of increases to benefit levels in Budget 2021... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 