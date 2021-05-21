Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Weekend Of Action Against Cruel Horse Racing

Friday, 21 May 2021, 8:33 am
Press Release: Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses

New Zealand racetracks will be hit this Saturday and Sunday by both Palmerston North and Taranaki Animal Save as they gather with the Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses (CPR), as a show of force against cruel horse racing.

“There is a growing movement against horse racing in New Zealand, as more people become aware of the inherent cruelty and abuse that is inflicted on horses” said Taranaki Animal Save spokesperson Elin Arbez.

“Horses are beaten with a whip, have their tongues tied and spurs dug into their flanks. They are completely dominated, running out of fear for gambling profits and entertainment” she said.

“Approximately 3,000 New Zealand thoroughbred horses are unaccounted for on a yearly basis” Ms Arbez said. (Report available here). “At this point the racing authorities wipe their hands of any responsibility to the horses and have no idea where they go”.

“Thousands of thoroughbreds in Aotearoa are going missing on a yearly basis - and all these deaths are for the revenue of gambling and entertainment.”
Spokesperson for Palmerston North Animal Save, Campbell Arnott said the groups would also be highlighting the high number of race day injuries and deaths.

“This year alone there have already been at least 9 on-track deaths of horses, as well as 127 injuries - 65 of them serious” he said. “One of those deaths occurred right here in Palmerston North where this Saturday’s protest is taking place. Her name was Falco Three. She was 4-years old.”

“New Zealand thoroughbred racing is shamefully killing, on average, 2 horses per month, with many more sustaining on-track injuries that deem them liabilities” he said

This particular Palmerston North event is a pink ribbon sponsored day, meaning it raises funds for breast cancer.

“While that in itself is a noble and worthy cause, it remains unacceptable to use blatant animal abuse to raise such funds. These could be seen as clever tactics used by the industry to look charitable at face value and mask the cruel reality behind these events.” Mr Arnott said

“We are opposed to horse racing. While people are enjoying bubbles and fashion, there are horses bubbling from their mouth, bleeding in their lungs and being raced to death. While people are betting, horses are going through Russian roulette on their life” he said.

“You bet, they die. Your support of this event is support of animal cruelty”

Read about CPR’s New Zealand campaign here.
Watch CPR's latest documentary here.
Follow Palmerston North Animal Save here
Follow Taranaki Animal Save here.

