Budget A First Step To Redress Health Inequity - ProCare

Friday, 21 May 2021, 3:33 pm
Press Release: ProCare Health

Primary Health Organisation ProCare has welcomed the focus on health in Budget 2021 noting the social investment will have an impact on a person’s health and wellbeing.

ProCare CEO Bindi Norwell says “it is very positive to see the investment in supporting people who have the lowest incomes, including housing, all of which when addressed will help to shift inequity in health outcomes.”

Ms Norwell adds “the investment committed to the Māori Health Authority is a significant step to improve health outcomes for Māori and we are looking forward to seeing the Authority take shape.”

While the detail of the funding package for primary care at $46.7 million has not been revealed, it is expected to cover inflation costs for general practices. However, Ms Norwell says General Practice has been asking for a new funding model for several years, so there is some frustration that this does not address the underlying issues with funding primary care and there remain delays to achieving this.

“We appreciate the Government has many competing priorities in health but it is really important that we continue to see investment in primary and preventative care to keep people out of hospitals. We won’t ever realise the transformational change for population health the Government envisages without really good investment in primary and community care.”

Ms Norwell says that based on research and conversations with practices in the ProCare network and colleagues across the country, general practices in general are facing increasing workloads as a result of a growing number of patients presenting with more complex health needs.

“Doctors and nurses are seeing more people living with long-term conditions like diabetes and heart disease as well as an alarming increase in people who have mental health and addiction challenges.

“As well as the incredible work they do every day supporting health and wellbeing of their patients, General Practice teams have been on the front line of New Zealand’s pandemic response and have done an exceptional job of ensuring regular care was provided whilst at the same time working hard to stop the spread of the virus with regular swabbing, and altering the way they delivered care to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.”

Ms Norwell says that ProCare is excited by the possibilities of localities, which will mean people have better access to a more joined up health system with a wider range of health services.

“It’s great to see some funding committed to the development of localities, and we are in early stages of discussions around how a locality might work in Papatoetoe and also in the Kaipara District, talking to local groups and communities to work together to create a blueprint for how a locality might work to best meet the community’s needs.

“Auckland has quite complex needs, with a very diverse and mobile population and we are looking at innovative ways as to how localities might be set up in dense urban areas. There are literally thousands of organisations who have immensely valued contributions to make to localities and to improving the health of people in Tamaki Makaurau. We are very keen to work with these organisations to craft a better primary and community care system for Aucklanders. “

