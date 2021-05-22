Pressure Mounts On Pak’n’Save As Largest Store In NZ To Strike
Saturday, 22 May 2021, 6:01 am
Press Release: First Union
WHAT:
Supermarket workers from Pak’n’Save
Lincoln Road in Auckland - the largest supermarket in New
Zealand - will strike today after failing to negotiate a
fair agreement with the franchise owner that would include
liveable wages and an increased night-fill
allowance.
Workers are walking off the job and
protesting outside the
supermarket.
WHEN:
Saturday 22 May,
12:00-13:00
WHERE:
Outside Pak’n’Save
Lincoln Road, Henderson, Auckland
WHY:
"This
is the second Pak’n’Save franchise store to take
industrial action this month, and it shows us again why the
franchise model for supermarkets doesn’t work," said Hela
Rahman, FIRST Union organiser.
"This is one of the
busiest supermarkets in Auckland and staff have been working
for almost two months without signing a new Collective
Agreement with the owner."
"They’re frustrated by
the owner’s rejection of living wages and inability to
address systemic issues like understaffing and the
unsociable hours worked by night-fill staff without
recognition."
"It also reminds you why Fair Pay
Agreements for supermarket workers are so overdue - you can
work in one Foodstuffs store in Auckland and earn a living
wage, but not in
others."
© Scoop Media
Putting Workers First
FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.
Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.
FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.
Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.
