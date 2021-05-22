Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Pressure Mounts On Pak’n’Save As Largest Store In NZ To Strike

Saturday, 22 May 2021, 6:01 am
Press Release: First Union

WHAT:

Supermarket workers from Pak’n’Save Lincoln Road in Auckland - the largest supermarket in New Zealand - will strike today after failing to negotiate a fair agreement with the franchise owner that would include liveable wages and an increased night-fill allowance.

Workers are walking off the job and protesting outside the supermarket.

WHEN:

Saturday 22 May, 12:00-13:00

WHERE:

Outside Pak’n’Save Lincoln Road, Henderson, Auckland

WHY:

"This is the second Pak’n’Save franchise store to take industrial action this month, and it shows us again why the franchise model for supermarkets doesn’t work," said Hela Rahman, FIRST Union organiser.

"This is one of the busiest supermarkets in Auckland and staff have been working for almost two months without signing a new Collective Agreement with the owner."

"They’re frustrated by the owner’s rejection of living wages and inability to address systemic issues like understaffing and the unsociable hours worked by night-fill staff without recognition."

"It also reminds you why Fair Pay Agreements for supermarket workers are so overdue - you can work in one Foodstuffs store in Auckland and earn a living wage, but not in others."

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

