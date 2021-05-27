Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Employment Court Ruling - Significant Acknowledgement Of Care As Work

Thursday, 27 May 2021, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Council of Trade Unions

Yesterday’s ruling by the Employment Court found that the mother, Ms Fleming, of a severely disabled adult son with high care needs, is a homeworker and the Ministry of Health is her employer and therefore is entitled to be paid for hours worked caring. The CTU was an intervenor in this case.

The Judge also ruled that Ms Fleming was discriminated against in the way the state treated her and that she is entitled to compensation

"This is a significant ruling, it makes it very clear that caring work is entitled to be paid work including if the work is done by an parent. The judgment also re-asserts that employment rights have a legitimate role to play in disability policy," CTU President Richard Wagstaff said.

"The next step will be to work through to understand how this will affect the sector, or how widespread the application of the decision will be."

"This ruling is a meaningful advancement in the area of workers’ rights in family care of persons with disabilities," Wagstaff said.

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


