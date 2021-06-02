Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Greens’ Māori Caucus Te Mātāwaka Call For Matariki Ahunga Nui To Be Expanded In School Curriculum

Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 7:03 am
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party are calling for an expansion of the current school curriculum on Matariki, so that a deeper understanding of how it relates to managing and harvesting food is explored. This push comes at the start of the Matariki season, the final year before it is set to become a public holiday on 24 June 2022.

“The Green Party welcomed the Government’s announcement about Matariki becoming a public holiday on 24 June next year, but we want to go further, faster to enrich the understanding of Māori culture, tradition and knowledge in this country, particularly when it comes to Matariki, which is a time for renewal and reflection for Māori”, says Green Party spokesperson on Education Teanau Tuiono.

“Matariki has been a part of our whakapapa and taught to us by our tīpuna and used as a guide to help us listen to the Taiao, from our maunga to the ngahere, from our awa and out to the moana; the environment is all connected. Today marks the beginning of Matariki and we are calling for ecological sustainability to be embedded in the curriculum. Matariki is an opportunity for us all to reflect on how we all connect and are a part of the environment and we can start that kōrero with our tamariki at all our schools.

“The rising of Matariki or Puanga was an environmental indicator for our tīpuna and how they would plan and manage their maara kai. Each star in the Matariki cluster represents when the best time is to fish, dive or collect food. They also represent when it is the best time to plant seeds, or harvest crops. The relationship our tīpuna had to the whenua and to kai laid the foundations of tino rangatiratanga, which have been handed down to us. It is important that the stories, and teaching of Matariki acknowledges the depths of Mātauranga Māori.

“The Green Party are calling for more support for whānau, kura and communities to strengthen their relationship to whenua, to kai, to indigenous food sovereignty. We support whānau, hapū and Māori communities to join together to; grow, farm, compost, bake, cook, make and eat kai. We want to facilitate the implementation of Matariki Ahunga Nui – Matariki provider of plentiful food – into our education curriculum.

“A kaupapa such as this can only work through partnering with schools to roll out and teach our communities the value of Matariki and her effect over our Taiao. Matariki must become more than just a public holiday”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why It's Getting Harder To Walk The Tightrope Between China And The US

This morning, China announced it is changing its “two child” family limit to a “three child” policy. This looks like a desperate attempt to fix the problems that China is facing with its rapidly ageing population. Hard to see how this change though, will do the trick. In living memory China famously used to have a “one child” policy that it increased to two children for the same reason - and plainly, that move failed to correct the country’s demographic imbalance... More>>

 


Joint Statement: Prime Ministers Jacinda Ardern And Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP met in Queenstown on 31 May 2021 for the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting... More>>

Flooding: Government Commits Support To Flood Hit Canterbury

The Government has contributed $100,000 towards a Mayoral Relief Fund to support Canterbury communities impacted by the weekend’s flooding, Acting Minister for Emergency Management Hon Kris Faafoi says.... More>>

ALSO:


Resources: Greens Urge Government To Stick To No New Mines Commitment In Stewardship Land Review And Reclassification

The Green Party is urging the Government to stick with its 2017 commitment to no new mines on public conservation land, as the Government speeds up the review and reclassification process for stewardship land, which comprises a third of the public conservation estate... More>>



Australia: Four COVID-19 Cases In Melbourne – Restrictions On Those Who Visited Locations Of Interest

The Ministry of Health is actively monitoring the situation in Melbourne and remains in close contact with Australian health agencies... More>>


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 