Government Should Say Bon Voyage To America’s Cup Bidding War
Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 9:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union is calling on the Government to
abandon its futile
bidding effort to host the America’s
Cup defence.
Union spokesman Louis
Houlbrooke says, “The Government is engaged in a
taxpayer-funded bidding war with some of the wealthiest
countries in the world. This cannot end well for us. The
only way to win this game is to not
play.”
“It’s not worth throwing $200 million at
a boat race in an attempt to save face and make our previous
Cup spending look justified. The Government needs to suck it
up and tell Team New Zealand that enough is
enough.”
“National debt currently sits at $64,000
for every New Zealand household, and it’s creeping higher.
Foregoing luxuries like a yachting festival is a prudent
step towards reining in the debt monster. Let the $900,000
Rod Stewart singalong be the swan song for the sacrifices
taxpayers and ratepayers have made to the America’s
Cup.”
