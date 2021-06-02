Government Should Say Bon Voyage To America’s Cup Bidding War

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the Government to abandon its futile bidding effort to host the America’s Cup defence.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “The Government is engaged in a taxpayer-funded bidding war with some of the wealthiest countries in the world. This cannot end well for us. The only way to win this game is to not play.”

“It’s not worth throwing $200 million at a boat race in an attempt to save face and make our previous Cup spending look justified. The Government needs to suck it up and tell Team New Zealand that enough is enough.”

“National debt currently sits at $64,000 for every New Zealand household, and it’s creeping higher. Foregoing luxuries like a yachting festival is a prudent step towards reining in the debt monster. Let the $900,000 Rod Stewart singalong be the swan song for the sacrifices taxpayers and ratepayers have made to the America’s Cup.”

