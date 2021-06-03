The Oops The ACT NZ Party Forgot To Drop

It appears ACT List MP Nicole McKee has a case of amnesia, after calling out Associate Minister for Justice, Willie Jackson on Monday, for meeting with the Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom in December 2020. Unbelievably, what McKee has failed to disclose, is her own invitation and meeting with Waikato Mongrel Mob public relations liaison, Louise Hutchinson, on 25 March 2021 in the Parliamentary Library buildings. What McKee outlined in this meeting with Hutchinson was surrounding the member’s bill in the ballot and that she wanted the bill to be as ‘robust’ as possible and was inviting the Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom to submit on her bill to be part of the democratic process.

https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/politics/2021/06/act-s-nicole-mckee-met-with-mongrel-mobrepresentative-despite-criticising-willie-jackson-for-the-same.html

https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/bills-and-laws/proposed-members-bills/criminal-proceedsrecovery-definition-of-significant-criminal-activity-amendment-bill-nicole-mckee/

McKee’s media release, “Engagement with gangs a key priority for Labour” is again nothing more than ‘dog-whistle’ politics, in an attempt to generate racist hatred and division against Maori. ‘Dog whistle’ politics are great at playing on people’s fears and anxieties, and assuring the ACT voter base are kept happy. This rhetoric from McKee and leader David Seymour goes nowhere in solving any problems in regards to gangs in Aotearoa.

https://www.act.org.nz/engagement_with_gangs_a_key_priority_for_labour

What is clear and what politicians like McKee and Seymour need to urgently come to understand, is that we will not address societal problems unless we come to understand the political and social drivers that shape our lives and our communities. We here in the Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom understand that the best agents of change are those who have navigated and overcome the many adversities they have endured throughout their lifetimes.

Hence the reason in 2013, I as a leader took absence from the national Mongrel Mob table to carve out a new direction for the tane, wahine, rangatahi and whanau that I lead and influence, and changed our bulldog to front-facing, indicating our change to build our people from within to be front-on, transparent and open, so as to be productive, constructive and positive members of society. Maybe ACT NZ needs to take a leaflet out of our book and learn the necessity of being open and honest with all members of society, instead of continuing their toxic, divisive narrative which does nothing to make our families, communities and society safer?

© Scoop Media

