Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

The Oops The ACT NZ Party Forgot To Drop

Thursday, 3 June 2021, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom

It appears ACT List MP Nicole McKee has a case of amnesia, after calling out Associate Minister for Justice, Willie Jackson on Monday, for meeting with the Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom in December 2020. Unbelievably, what McKee has failed to disclose, is her own invitation and meeting with Waikato Mongrel Mob public relations liaison, Louise Hutchinson, on 25 March 2021 in the Parliamentary Library buildings. What McKee outlined in this meeting with Hutchinson was surrounding the member’s bill in the ballot and that she wanted the bill to be as ‘robust’ as possible and was inviting the Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom to submit on her bill to be part of the democratic process.

https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/politics/2021/06/act-s-nicole-mckee-met-with-mongrel-mobrepresentative-despite-criticising-willie-jackson-for-the-same.html

https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/bills-and-laws/proposed-members-bills/criminal-proceedsrecovery-definition-of-significant-criminal-activity-amendment-bill-nicole-mckee/

McKee’s media release, “Engagement with gangs a key priority for Labour” is again nothing more than ‘dog-whistle’ politics, in an attempt to generate racist hatred and division against Maori. ‘Dog whistle’ politics are great at playing on people’s fears and anxieties, and assuring the ACT voter base are kept happy. This rhetoric from McKee and leader David Seymour goes nowhere in solving any problems in regards to gangs in Aotearoa.

https://www.act.org.nz/engagement_with_gangs_a_key_priority_for_labour

What is clear and what politicians like McKee and Seymour need to urgently come to understand, is that we will not address societal problems unless we come to understand the political and social drivers that shape our lives and our communities. We here in the Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom understand that the best agents of change are those who have navigated and overcome the many adversities they have endured throughout their lifetimes.

Hence the reason in 2013, I as a leader took absence from the national Mongrel Mob table to carve out a new direction for the tane, wahine, rangatahi and whanau that I lead and influence, and changed our bulldog to front-facing, indicating our change to build our people from within to be front-on, transparent and open, so as to be productive, constructive and positive members of society. Maybe ACT NZ needs to take a leaflet out of our book and learn the necessity of being open and honest with all members of society, instead of continuing their toxic, divisive narrative which does nothing to make our families, communities and society safer?

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Media’s Hissy Fit Over Naomi Osaka

Last Sunday as we all now know, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open. She had felt that the compulsory after-match press conferences would affect her mental health, and detract from her ability to play at her best. She eventually withdrew, she later said, because the furore over her media decision was also turning into a potential distraction for other players, and for the tournament as a whole... More>>


 
 

Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt Focus On Securing Recovery

The Crown accounts for the ten months to the end of April 2021 show both the operating balance before gains and losses (OBEGAL) and the operating balance are better than forecast in Budget 2021 in May... More>>

Fisheries: Protecting The Whitebait Fishery For Future Generations

Changes to whitebaiting regulations will improve the sustainability of threatened species, while ensuring that Kiwis can continue the tradition of catching a feed in their local river into the future, Acting Conservation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says... More>>

ALSO:



Joint Statement: Prime Ministers Jacinda Ardern And Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP met in Queenstown on 31 May 2021 for the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting... More>>


MoH: Reviews Of Recent Covid-19 Cases In MIQ Will Continue To Strengthen System

Reports into the in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities in Auckland earlier this year have been released today. Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, says a number of recommendations have been made, which he welcomes, and action in response is well underway... More>>


ALSO:

Infrastructure New Zealand: Advancing The Evidence Base – Three Waters Reform Programme

Today the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) released a second tranche of evidence-based reports, commissioned to inform the case for change for the Three Waters Reform Programme. The complete reports are published here... More>>

ALSO:



work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 