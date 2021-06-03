Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Have Your Say On Bill Addressing Shipping Emissions

Thursday, 3 June 2021, 4:38 pm
Press Release: Transport and Infrastructure Committee

You can now have your say on the Maritime Transport (MARPOL Annex VI) Amendment Bill, a government bill that is currently before the Transport and Infrastructure Committee.

This bill’s core purpose is to address the impacts of shipping emissions. It aims to do this by aligning New Zealand laws with Annex VI of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL).

In doing so, the bill would amend the Maritime Transport Act 1994. This would enable New Zealand to accede to Annex VI, as agreed by Cabinet in 2019.

The bill would allow the Minister of Transport to make marine protection rules in relation to Annex VI. It would also grant the Director of Maritime New Zealand the power to conduct inspections and audits in relation to Annex VI requirements, and to detain ships that breach Annex VI requirements.

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on Sunday 27 June 2021.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

