Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Initiative To Debunk Online Misinformation, Hate Speech And Conspiracy Theories Launched Today In New Zealand

Friday, 4 June 2021, 11:10 am
Press Release: Tohatoha

AUCKLAND, 4 June 2021 – Non-profit group Tohatoha officially launched a new initiative today that aims to educate people to help prevent the spread of disinformation about COVID-19, combat hate speech and address conspiracy theories that may spread quickly in New Zealand via social media.

In partnership with the organisation behind the Social Media Analysis Toolkit (SMAT) app — co-founded by US-based researcher Emmi Bevensee — the initiative will track and scrutinise issues relevant to New Zealand that are trending on a range of internet platforms, allowing targeted New Zealand communities and organisations to understand where efforts should be focused to prevent the spread of misinformation and online hate.

SMAT uses an intuitive user interface with clear data visualisations to track the spread of hate driven misinformation/disinformation narratives on Reddit, 4chan, and 8kun, and other online platforms. The tool helps see who is driving the conversations, what links are being shared, and identify trends, creating a feedback loop that will assist communities to counter online hate and misinformation.

The partnership between Tohatoha and SMAT will also see Bevensee join Tohatoha’s staff as Chief Technology Officer and Misinformation Lead. Emmi is a data-scientist and open-source investigator focusing on hate, dis/misinformation, and complexity. They are an Edmund Hillary Fellow, a Doctoral Fellow at the Centre for Analysis of the Radical Right, and formerly a Mozilla Open Web Fellow.

Tohatoha CEO, Mandy Henk, is thrilled that Bevensee is joining the team, and says the partnership is a key part of the organisation’s new strategic focus on preventing the spread of online disinformation and misinformation in New Zealand.

“Trust is so important to helping communities recognise misinformation online. SMAT is a great tool because it empowers communities to see for themselves what’s happening online. It allows teachers, librarians, and other community leaders to use data driven approaches when misinformation and hate speech are spreading in their communities--or targeting them.”

Tohatoha and SMAT have already collaborated on a report investigating the online spread of white supremacist, extremist, and conspiracy content during the 2020 New Zealand elections and the ways in which this content may have affected the offline world.

This report was recently presented as oral evidence to the Justice Committee at NZ Parliament in response to the government’s Inquiry into the 2020 General Election and Referendums.

For more information on Tohatoha’s work in New Zealand, visit https://tohatoha.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tohatoha on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Media’s Hissy Fit Over Naomi Osaka

Last Sunday as we all now know, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open. She had felt that the compulsory after-match press conferences would affect her mental health, and detract from her ability to play at her best. She eventually withdrew, she later said, because the furore over her media decision was also turning into a potential distraction for other players, and for the tournament as a whole... More>>


 
 



Infrastructure: NZ Upgrade Programme Kept On Track

The Government is increasing its investment in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) to support New Zealand’s economic recovery.
Over two thirds of the projects will proceed as announced despite increased costs due to COVID, with modifications being made to others... More>>


ALSO:


Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt Focus On Securing Recovery

The Crown accounts for the ten months to the end of April 2021 show both the operating balance before gains and losses (OBEGAL) and the operating balance are better than forecast in Budget 2021 in May... More>>

Fisheries: Protecting The Whitebait Fishery For Future Generations

Changes to whitebaiting regulations will improve the sustainability of threatened species, while ensuring that Kiwis can continue the tradition of catching a feed in their local river into the future, Acting Conservation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says... More>>

ALSO:


MoH: Reviews Of Recent Covid-19 Cases In MIQ Will Continue To Strengthen System

Reports into the in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities in Auckland earlier this year have been released today. Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, says a number of recommendations have been made, which he welcomes, and action in response is well underway... More>>


ALSO:

Infrastructure New Zealand: Advancing The Evidence Base – Three Waters Reform Programme

Today the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) released a second tranche of evidence-based reports, commissioned to inform the case for change for the Three Waters Reform Programme. The complete reports are published here... More>>

ALSO:



work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 