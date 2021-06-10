Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

A Million Cows To Be Slaughtered For What Gain?

Thursday, 10 June 2021, 9:20 am
Press Release: FARM

“The Climate Commission’s recommendations that stock number need to be slashed means a million cows will be slaughtered”, said Owen Jennings, Manager of F.A.R.M. – Facts About Ruminant Methane.

“No amount of fancy words and promises hides the grim reality that of the 6.2 million cows currently producing the country’s wealth a million will end up butchered. In fact the Commission and now the Government admit it may be more”.

“F.A.R.M challenges Rod Carr or Minister Shaw to state how much warming will be slowed or stopped by this dastardly move. The cold reality is that they can only truthfully answer ‘none’.

NZ’s methane emissions are falling. No additional methane is entering the atmosphere. There is no additional warming from NZ’s cows and sheep”

“Any lost production in NZ will be made up by other country’s producers who have a much higher carbon footprint than NZ’s farmers”.

It is simply window dressing and virtue signalling on a scale never seen before”.

“Farmers and their leaders need to stand up and be counted”, said Jennings.

