Media Statement Re: Climate Change Commission

Thursday, 10 June 2021, 11:20 am
Press Release: Rotorua Climate Action Forum

"We welcome the Climate Change Commission's final advice to government in their report ‘Ināia tonu nei: a low emissions future for Aotearoa’ and the clear signal that urgent action is required now" said Eugene Berryman-Kamp Chairman of the Rotorua Climate Action Forum.

"We are encouraged by the transformative vision set out in the report - a vision based on science and anchored in the reality of climate change. We agree with the commission that the government must pursue a just, equitable and planned approach to the necessary transition" he said.

"We are particularly pleased to see the emphasis on partnerships with Iwi and business, essential for Rotorua. However the role of community based organisations to lead change at the local level should not be overlooked" he said.

"The impact of global warming is coming, whether we're ready or not. To lower carbon emissions across the board, courageous and robust government policy is now essential. The longer we wait, the harder the change will be" he said.

"Whilst we expect to see continued pressure placed on the big emitters, we hope that support will also be given to help grass roots efforts to measure and reduce carbon emissions at community and household levels. There are people and organisations within our region already mobilised to ensure Rotorua is moving towards sustainability - their efforts need to be supported" he said.

"We anticipate Rotorua Lakes Council and the Bay of Plenty Regional Council will review their own plans to ensure alignment with the advice from the report" he said.

"We will continue to advocate for accelerated emissions reduction and increased adaptive measures locally. We're all in this together. We all need to act now" he said.
 

BACKGROUND

The Rotorua Climate Action Forum is a voluntary not-for-profit group with a focus on climate change education, communication and action. Launched in November 2020, the forum runs monthly networking events with local climate change experts presenting on topics related to the local impacts of global warming and strategies for mitigation and adaptation. Visit www.RotoruaClimateAction.nz for further information.

