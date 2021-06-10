Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Focus On Decarbonising The Fleet, Not Just On EVs

Thursday, 10 June 2021, 1:33 pm
Press Release: Toyota New Zealand

The journey to an eventually decarbonised transport fleet in New Zealand will be driven by a range of low carbon-emitting powertrains including hybrid engines and not by a reliance on battery electric vehicles, according to the world’s largest car maker.

Responding to the Climate Change Commission final advice to the Government, Toyota New Zealand welcomes the Commission’s amended view that efficient petrol and diesel cars can also contribute to emissions reductions from transport.

“Toyota definitely supports the government’s transition plans to a low emission economy,” says Neeraj Lala, Toyota New Zealand Chief Executive Officer.

“We believe a multi-powertrain strategy focusing on different low emitting engines is the best way to reduce carbon emissions as a country while meeting customer needs.”

Mr Lala said the Commission’s final advice to the Government clearly showed it had listened carefully to the concerns of the car manufacturers. While still calling for a ban on internal combustion engines by 2035, the Commission said the country “should import more efficient vehicles until EVs are widely available and affordable.”

The supply of BEVs and plug-in hybrid electric (PHEVs) vehicle will increase over the next few years, however hybrids remain the best alternative today to start the CO2 reduction journey as new hybrids are nearing price parity with petrol versions and hybrids are abundant on the used vehicle market.

“EVs are not the silver bullet for three compelling reasons; they are priced beyond the reach of most car buyers, they continue to be in short supply, and cheap EVs sourced from new markets will not be highly rated from a safety point of view,” Mr Lala says.

“We see hybrids as a way that we can act quickly as a country to reduce CO2 emissions with the current supply and infrastructure constraints that surround BEVs and PHEVs,” he says.

“We are already seeing kiwi consumers taking these options up at a faster pace, with more than an 800% increase in our hybrid sales over the last five years.”

Hybrids have contributed to an average CO2 reduction of 20g/100kms across the hybrid Toyota range. As a result, Toyota is on track to meet its Clean Car CO2 target of 164gm/km before the target date of 2023.

The Lexus portfolio is already well under its 2023 target of 176gm/km and is on track to surpass total industry target of 105gm/km by 2023.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Toyota New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Some After-thoughts About The Climate Change Commission Report

The notion that New Zealand is pluckily - or foolishly – punching above its weight in the march towards carbon neutrality by the year 2050 seems entirely deluded. Either way though, the idea seems too useful for the politicians to surrender it willingly... More>>

 


Government: 1 Million More Pfizer Doses To Arrive In July

Pfizer has scheduled delivery of an estimated 1 million doses of vaccine to New Zealand during July, COVID1-9 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Merit: Queen's Birthday Honours 2021 List

The full list of those acknowledged... More>>

ALSO:


Infrastructure: NZ Upgrade Programme Kept On Track

The Government is increasing its investment in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) to support New Zealand’s economic recovery.
Over two thirds of the projects will proceed as announced despite increased costs due to COVID, with modifications being made to others... More>>


ALSO:



NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:



MoH: Reviews Of Recent Covid-19 Cases In MIQ Will Continue To Strengthen System

Reports into the in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities in Auckland earlier this year have been released today. Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, says a number of recommendations have been made, which he welcomes, and action in response is well underway... More>>


ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 